Approved Franchises Launches New Franchise Search Website
The new resource does not cost anything to use. Users are asked to tick the appropriate box to questions that are asked in a series of short forms. The answers that are given by the user are matched against the database and the most suitable franchise, or franchises that are relevant are delivered to the user via email. Up to four different franchise companies could be provided.
The questions that are asked are simple and they look to find out certain criteria such as the location and distance to travel, amount they willing to spend, what they want to achieve, full or part time, financial motivation, when to start, time the franchise has been running and where the user is resident.
Approved Franchises owner Simon says, "At Approved Franchises, http://approvedfranchises.co.uk, we aim to provide a way to help be budding business owners to select a franchise that is best suited for their requirements. They can search for, and compare a range of franchise companies all in one place and save both time and money."
Simon went on to say, "Locating a franchise that matches their needs is of the essence, not only to make sure that their investment into a franchise is a prudent decision, but more to ensure that the franchise that is chosen realises the reasons they have for running their own business, and also matches their individual skill sets."
He added, "Over the last two decades, new franchises businesses have increased by almost 200%. There are many franchise search websites available but approved Franchises differs slightly in that we suggest appropriate franchises that are ideally suited to the users criteria."
