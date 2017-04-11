News By Tag
EDRM and Duke Law Announce 2017 E-Discovery Workshop Agenda
Working Groups to Focus on TAR, Analytics and Cross-Border E-Discovery
The 2017 EDRM workshop is an opportunity for members to report on ongoing projects and suggest new projects. The workshop will open with a plenary session describing the vision of EDRM under Duke Law leadership. Separate breakout sessions on the first day will focus on the recently formed technology-assisted review (TAR) project and a new cross-border dispute project establishing a code of conduct under the GDPR. A third breakout session will address ongoing projects and new project proposals from members.
"We are committed to at least one major deliverable each year," says Jim Waldron, director of EDRM. "The TAR project is the first for 2017." EDRM recently launched the new project aimed at building out guidance for practitioners on the use of technology-assisted review in e-discovery. The 2017 TAR Project team is being led by Mike Quartararo of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, Gareth Evans of Gibson Dunn and Adam Strayer of BDO Consulting. The team of over 30 volunteers has begun work on drafting guidance on TAR and will continue the effort in working sessions and discussions at the 2017 Workshop.
"The active participation of members of the judiciary in the work of EDRM is significant,"
Call for Participation
EDRM members are invited to attend the 2017 Workshop. Opportunities remain for e-discovery professionals of all backgrounds to contribute to the development of best practices and guidelines for TAR, cross-border e-discovery, and security audit, as well as future initiatives. Questions or suggestions about current or future EDRM projects may be directed to EDRM@law.duke.edu.
Agenda and registration information for the 2017 Workshop are available on the EDRM website at http://www.edrm.net/
About EDRM
The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Member individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations actively contribute to the direction of EDRM. In 2016, EDRM became part of the Center for Judicial Studies at Duke Law School. EDRM expands the center's efforts to provide educational and professional resources in electronic discovery and information governance in support of its mission to promote a better understanding of the judicial process and generate ideas for improving the administration of justice. Visit EDRM.net to become a member. To learn more about the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, visit https://law.duke.edu/
Contact
James Waldron
EDRM
james.waldron@
