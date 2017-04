Open House at Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne, NJ Saturday May 6th!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Jacqueline Laurita and Daughter Ashlee Homles in person!

-- Pop the bubbly! All are invited to the Grand Opening Celebration of Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne, NJ. Stop by on Saturday May, 6th 2017 from 12 pm-2pm and enjoy sweat treats, a popcorn bar (courtesy of), studio tours, prizes, and free give-a-ways!Also, be sure to snap away becausestar, Jacqueline Laurita and daughter Ashlee Holmes will be in studio for photo ops.Take advantage of their offers:$79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)$59.99 Membership includes 1 refill per month and discounted products.With Amazing Lash Studios eyelash extensions once you have them you will never want to be caught without them! Your lash stylist will conduct a lash consultation and choose from 4 lash styles- Cute, Sexy, Gorgeous, and Natural depending on your personality and eye shape. Get ready to change the way you think about lashes and say hello to a beautiful low maintenance routine!Visit the studio at 30 Preakness Shopping Center, Wayne, NJ 07470 or Call (973) 988-0123. Request your appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/ studios/nj/wayne/ wayne