Open House at Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne, NJ Saturday May 6th!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Jacqueline Laurita and Daughter Ashlee Homles in person!
Take advantage of their offers:
• Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)
•Monthly Membership: $59.99 Membership includes 1 refill per month and discounted products.
With Amazing Lash Studios eyelash extensions once you have them you will never want to be caught without them! Your lash stylist will conduct a lash consultation and choose from 4 lash styles- Cute, Sexy, Gorgeous, and Natural depending on your personality and eye shape. Get ready to change the way you think about lashes and say hello to a beautiful low maintenance routine!
Visit the studio at 30 Preakness Shopping Center, Wayne, NJ 07470 or Call (973) 988-0123. Request your appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
Charge Media Group
Charge Media Group
