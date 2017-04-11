 
Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Gene Simmons Seeks Opening Act For Wizard World's June 2 Concert At The Trocadero Theatre

Local Musicians/Groups Can Submit Video Links By May 19 to Enter To Be One Of The Concert's Opening Acts
 
 
Gene Simmons Concert (credit Layla Johnson)
Gene Simmons Concert (credit Layla Johnson)
 
PHILADELPHIA - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- It's the chance of a lifetime for musicians all across Greater Philadelphia, as famed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gene Simmons and Wizard World seek an outstanding local band to perform as one of the opening acts for "Wizard World: An Evening with Gene Simmons and His Band," Friday, June 2, beginning at 8 p.m. The concert will take place at The Trocadero Theatre (1003 Arch St. in Center City), and will be held in conjunction with Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia taking place that weekend at Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Area bands must submit video links to openingact@wizardworld.com, specifying "Philadelphia Opening Act" in the subject line, by May 19 for consideration. Simmons will select one group from among the entrants to perform before his show on June 2.

The winner will be announced via media and on Wizard World social media channels on May 26, and notified by email and/or telephone. The winner will also be posted on The Trocadero Theatre website and on its social media channels on that date.

The winning band should arrive at 6 p.m. on June 2 for soundcheck. They will be provided a dressing room and will likely take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Each band member will be invited to bring two guests at no charge.

"There is so much talent in Philadelphia and this is a great opportunity for regional musicians to be a part of a great event and showcase their talent at a classic venue," said Simmons, who will also appear at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. "I'm looking forward to seeing some talented and enthusiastic bands to choose from for what will be a historic night."

Rules:

The winning bands must be able to perform a set of a minimum of 35 minutes.

The winning band must follow direction of event staff, and be professional at at all times.

The decision of Gene Simmons and Wizard World Management is final.

Doors open for "Wizard World Comic Con: An Evening with Gene Simmons and his band" at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2. Tickets start at $38, with VIP and meet-and-greet packages available. Tickets are available at http://www.thetroc.com.

Fans can also visit http://www.wizardworld.com for tickets and for information about Simmons' appearance at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, June 2-3.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, June 2, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult admission.

Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans of every genre showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/philadelphia

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
6468835022
pr@wizardworld.com
