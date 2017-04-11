News By Tag
Gene Simmons Seeks Opening Act For Wizard World's June 2 Concert At The Trocadero Theatre
Local Musicians/Groups Can Submit Video Links By May 19 to Enter To Be One Of The Concert's Opening Acts
Area bands must submit video links to openingact@wizardworld.com, specifying "Philadelphia Opening Act" in the subject line, by May 19 for consideration. Simmons will select one group from among the entrants to perform before his show on June 2.
The winner will be announced via media and on Wizard World social media channels on May 26, and notified by email and/or telephone. The winner will also be posted on The Trocadero Theatre website and on its social media channels on that date.
The winning band should arrive at 6 p.m. on June 2 for soundcheck. They will be provided a dressing room and will likely take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Each band member will be invited to bring two guests at no charge.
"There is so much talent in Philadelphia and this is a great opportunity for regional musicians to be a part of a great event and showcase their talent at a classic venue," said Simmons, who will also appear at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. "I'm looking forward to seeing some talented and enthusiastic bands to choose from for what will be a historic night."
Rules:
The winning bands must be able to perform a set of a minimum of 35 minutes.
The winning band must follow direction of event staff, and be professional at at all times.
The decision of Gene Simmons and Wizard World Management is final.
Doors open for "Wizard World Comic Con: An Evening with Gene Simmons and his band" at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2. Tickets start at $38, with VIP and meet-and-greet packages available. Tickets are available at http://www.thetroc.com.
Fans can also visit http://www.wizardworld.com for tickets and for information about Simmons' appearance at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, June 2-3.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, June 2, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult admission.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans of every genre showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, visit www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
