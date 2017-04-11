News By Tag
Cisco Connect UAE 2017 will Shed Light on How Businesses can Thrive in the Digital Era
Themed 'Your Time Is Now', the event addresses current technology business issues and demonstrates how Internet of Things is driving monumental change in technology architectures
Alongside their partners, Cisco will also demonstrate the latest innovations around how digitization is driving monumental change in technology architectures including Data Center & Cloud, Security, Enterprise Networks and Collaboration, highlighting how they are increasingly impacting the growth of Smart and Connected Communities. The event will offer an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to network, share knowledge and drive the technology agenda for the region's public and private sectors.
"It is a fact that digital transformation has emerged as the most transformative means to ignite sustainable growth and improve society. Technology now connects everything from people, processes and data to things and, consequently, we need to rethink how to approach digitization to maximize its value in both today's and tomorrow's digital world," said Shukri Eid, Managing Director – East Region, Cisco Middle East. "We are committed to partnering with our customers and partners to support them on their journey to a digitally transformed organization that is able to adapt and thrive in an environment of near-constant change."
"The UAE is rapidly evolving as a leading global digital player, paving the way for an even more prosperous and sustainable economic future for its people. Cisco Connect UAE offers platform for industry leaders and change agents of every kind to come together to gain insights and share experiences and ideas on how to flourish in the age of digitization,"
Cisco has a distinguished line up of keynote speakers who will share insights into relevant, valid and timely topics on key technology trends, IT growth opportunities and challenges in the Middle East Region. These include, Are you Ready for a Digital World? by Guy Diedrich, Cisco's Global Innovation Officer, Network as Platform for Digital Transformation by Andre Laurent, Worldwide Director of Engineering for Enterprise Networking Sales at Cisco, Towards Becoming the Happiest City on Earth by Younnus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General, Smart Dubai Office and Ferhad Patel,Intel's DCG EMEA Sales Director will speak on Vortex of Change. The core event will consist of technology presentations and approximately 30 breakout sessions led by Cisco specialists which will focus on key technology areas, such as data centres, enterprise networking, security, collaboration and digital industries such as retail and digital buildings.
By 2020, 50 billion devices will be connected as a result of IoT's speed of innovation and 70% of the whole global population will be mobile. The Middle East and Africa region is predicted to see a 12-fold growth in Mobile Data Traffic; with an increase of Mobile Device and Connections from 1,330 million in 2016 to 1,814 million in 2021. This means that enterprises and industries in the Middle East will have to act with speed, accompanied by good digital strategies in order to survive. Cisco believes that several technology transitions - including the emergence of the IoT, increased mobility, cloud computing, and the growing importance of big data and analytics - are combining to enable IoE. Cisco predicts that Dubai's public and private sectors can achieve a potential AED17.9bn ($4.87bn) in value by 2019.
At this year's Cisco Connect UAE, Intel is partnering with Cisco as Technology Sponsor, while Emircom and Alpha Data have signed on as Diamond and Platinum sponsors, respectively.
The event will also host Cisco's 'The World of Solutions', an interactive exhibition area that incorporates product and technology demonstrations, and the latest solutions from Cisco and its partners. This year's event will host 17 partner stands.
Cisco Connect UAE 2017 is a registration-
