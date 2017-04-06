 
Industry News





Putty for Mac 7.5 has been released

Putty for Mac 7.5.0 is another major release we have added SSH Authorization / Authentication SSH Tunneling support to this release.
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine Reviews released Putty for Mac 7.5.0 for MacOS today. Putty 7.5.0 is another major release,  we have added SSH Authorization / Authentication SSH Tunneling support to this release. Please see the full change-log below for all the exciting changes in this release.

Putty is one of the Best Terminal Emulators available today. It Supports different types of Network Protocols such as SSH, FTP, SCP, Telnet etc. In Windows it is used as SSH Client to connect to Your Linux server or for some other purpose But what will you do if you are on Mac? You might be thinking , Is there any Software like Putty for Mac Available? The answer is Yes! With the help of some other Software's we can Use putty on MacOS although Putty is used widely on Windows Platform. Official Versions of Putty are available on Unix like Platforms, and now it's widely available for Mac systems running OSX 10.11 or higher.

SSH is available by default in Mac and Linux or Unix. Although you can use terminal for SSH connections still there are some benefits in using Putty such as Other clients don't keep connections alive whereas Putty does. Also it is cool to use Putty as your SSH client if you are doing some CISCO Stuffs, transferring files, managing files on a server or whatever.

https://winonmacs.com/2017/04/06/putty-for-mac-7-5-has-be...

The cost of Putty 7.5.0 is still only $10.00. Anyone who has purchased Putty in the past three months is entitled to a free upgrade. Putty comes with three months of upgrades and of course a 14-day money back guarantee.

Supported Protocols:


• Telnet
• FTP
• SSH
• SCP

About Wine Reviews:

There is a multitude of software developed only for the Windows operating system and even when software vendors port their applications to another platform, generally it lacks features that the Windows version contains. The only solution these developers face is to have access to both systems for testing which leads to increased infrastructure demands, and wasted project resources. Our goal is to have native ports of essential Windows tools and applications made available for MacOS users.

https://winonmacs.com/

Version 7.5.0 New Features:

• Added a installer so you can configure the installation location
• Pterm is now supported on MacOS 10.12
• Fixed a large number of icon rendering bugs
• Cleaned up theme support a little
• Fixed a couple dynamic lib linking bugs
• Fixed a crash in Browse
• Fixed the SSH drop down menu
• Preliminary support for SSH private key Authorization / Authentication
• Preliminary support for SSH Tunneling
• Other small random bug fixes

We now use FastSpring as our preferred storefront, you can pay with Credit / Debit Cards, PayPal, Amazon payments, Wire Transfer etc. etc. This store is very secure, simple and fast.

Contact
Thomas Wickline
Wine Reviews
***@wine-reviews.net
End
