Ziox Mobiles enters Mobile Accessories Market, announces Power Banks with 'Selfie function'

 
 
MUMBAI, India - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited, one of the fastest growing mobile handset brands in the country now enters into the Mobile accessories category with 'PBZ-509 Zelfie and PBZ-609 power banks.

To make it more effective and valuable, there is an addition of Power Bank PBZ-509 with a selfie function(shutter), the ultimate multipurpose smartphone accessory to capture your happy moments.

In addition, to recharge, the Power Bank PBZ-509 allows to click selfie! How does it work? It's really simple and intuitive, just download the app by scanning the given barcode on gift box and Sync your selfie moments wirelessly with 'Zelfie'.

PBZ-609 which is Crafted for heavy duty performance with two USB ports for simultaneous charging, the Power Bank charges your gadgets around the clock.

Having powerful output equipped with fast charging technology, the power bank PBZ- 609 supports upto 500 recycle cycles to charge your smartphone.

Both Power Banks are Compact, Stylish & come with LED Torch that shall Shine a light for you anytime and anywhere in dark. With built in LED Indicator lights, know the status of your battery when charging or at use.

Commenting on the launch of the newest device, Mr. Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer – Ziox Mobiles adds, "Ziox Mobiles has received a tremendous response for its Mobile Phones, The Indian mobile accessories market has lot of potential and we are very determined to gain momentum via launching Power Banks in this category".

Engineered with the double protection circuit design, both Power Banks supports better than ever protection for your devices in all around ways, from short circuit, high resistance on excess current and also temperature resistance, reassuring satisfied and safe charging experience.

These Power Banks are compatible to most of the devices and are available in the colour options of Black, White & Dark Blue and BIS certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Both the devices have already entered the market and are available in retail stores across India.

