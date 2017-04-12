News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Actuality Media announces Teun Brock Documentary Competition winner
"Hooked from the very beginning," Teun Brock's film Burgers: The Living Room takes out Actuality Media's Changemaker in Your Documentary Competititon.
Mr Brock's film Burgers: The Living Room won him a 100% scholarship valid for a 2017 Documentary Outreach with the study abroad organization.
Actuality Media's program director Robin Canfield said whilst the competition was fierce, Mr Brock's film had him "hooked from the very beginning".
"The setting is different from anything I'm familiar with yet the way it was captured pulled me in immediately with a feel of familiarity - I knew I'd be welcome if I stepped in the door, which is just what Burgers intends," Mr Canfield said.
"More than other submissions, we weren't just told what was happening, but we got to follow along with the character through parts of his daily life and experience his work with him.
"We are thrilled that Teun will be joining Actuality Media's Nicaragua Documentary Outreach as Director in June."
Mr Brock, who is from The Netherlands and studies cinematography at the Royal Institute for Theatre, Cinema and Sound (RITCS) in Brussels, said he was inspired by Burgers' inclusive socio-cultural space.
The former squat in Eindhoven was bought out in the '80s by its residents and developed into a thriving social collective.
A network of volunteers now run the collective's small biological grocery store, restaurant and art space which hosts film screenings, expositions and workshops.
"Burgers' solidarity is very inspiring to me. It shows us that money does not have to be the main driving force in life," he said.
"We all live together in this world, so it's nice to see people who not only realize this, but act on it."
Mr Brock said he was flattered his documentary was appreciated and felt privileged to join Actuality Media's program in Nicaragua in July.
"Travelling to a new continent with an international team of excited and adventurous filmmakers to discover inspiring stories sounds like a dream come true!"
To watch the film, visit our blog at http://www.actualitymedia.org/
ABOUT ACTUALITY MEDIA
Founded in 2011 by Robin and Aubrie Canfield, Actuality Media is a service-learning production organisation coordinating programs for media students and emerging filmmakers to connect with changemakers around the world to tell stories that matter. Actuality Media's programs provide a unique platform to produce short documentaries that showcase individuals and organizations who are making a sustainable impact on chronic social and environmental problems in grassroots innovative ways. To date, Actuality Media's programs have produced 82 documentaries and micro-documentaries in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Bolivia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Turkey, Morocco and Colombia across a range of categories, from the environment and human rights to social justice.
http://www.actualitymedia.org/
Media Contact
Stephanie Capper
Media & Marketing Director
steph@actualitymedia.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse