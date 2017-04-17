News By Tag
"Bista solutions Inc Moving Forward In The Digital Revolution"
Bista Solutions Pvt Ltd, a leading global IT solutions company headquartered at India,
EMPOWER is an advanced, cutting-edge HRMS Solution which enables your multicultural workforce to communicate more eﬀectively, work together with increased productivity and positively manage the fast-paced change that your company is experiencing.
Empower is a no-hassle HRMS solution specially built for effective HR management and regulation in countries in the MENA region. It includes comprehensive features for both Strategic and Operational HR, with payroll solutions designed for individual countries. Empower brings comprehensive best-of-breed solutions in HR technology to the Gulf countries in the Arabic language. Because of Bista's multiple years of experience in the MENA region, we can bring a specialized HR Solution in the Arabic language which focuses on the specific HR requirements of countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, amongst others, into our solution.
Reason for launching this Solution and how it will help.
Empower offers a portfolio of core functionalities in Arabic focusing on HRM, Finance, and Payroll solutions from the industry's leading development team. Why not leverage our expertise in implementing our cutting-edge solution?
Our goal is to implement a solution that precisely fits your needs, that's Arabic-centric, and congruent with your specific requirements.
About Us
Bista Solutions Inc. is a world-class software development company providing ingenious custom software solutions to a wide range of enterprises. We have very strong expertise in implementing Business Applications. We evaluate the leading applications across ERP, CRM, BPM, Human Capital Management, BI with Big Data and Data Analytics, e-Commerce and IT software solutions to implement it for our clients.
Bista Solutions Inc has been recognized as the fastest growing company 2016 in USA by Inc 5000 with a high ranking of #773 and is also an ISO 9001: 2008 certified, HIPAA / PCI compliant, Technology Advisory Company.
Bista Solutions has a very strong reputation of 100+ large and successful project implementations since the inception. Bista Solutions is a global company with its presence in United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates and India. We possess more than 200+ Developers at our Global Delivery Center based in India. We also have multiple offices in the United States located in San Diego, California and Atlanta, Georgia. Our Canadian office is located in Waterloo, Ontario. Our UAE office serves the Middle East & Africa region with dedicated sales, implementation and support center departments. With a vision of helping our clients, we have a dedicated 24x7 support center.
Stay tuned for more information www.bistasolutions.com
