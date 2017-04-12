News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lean Six Sigma Marketing for Manufacturers Redefined by TR Cutler Inc
Lean Six Sigma Marketing for Manufacturers Redefined by TR Cutler Inc.
Cutler is opposed to rear-view mirror audits of marketing outreach communications, rather favors assessment that generation strategic approaches driving a manufacturer's short and long term growth objectives to harness the latest tools and tactics. One day assessments are analogous to an immediate marketing kaizen event.
Now through June 10, 2017, those companies that utilize in the manufacturing marketing kaizen event will be profiled in at least two feature articles within 90 days following the event. According to Cutler, "Manufacturers have to bring all the Lean Six Sigma plant floor breakthroughs into the company messaging and strategy."
About TR Cutler, Inc.
TR Cutler, Inc. was founded seventeen years ago by Thomas R. Cutler. Cutler is the President and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, TR Cutler, Inc., (www.trcutlerinc.com), the largest manufacturing communication firm worldwide with four dozen industry experts and thought leaders on staff. Cutler maintains extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, economists, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide and has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector. Cutler founded the Manufacturing Media Consortium in 1999, which now has more than 6,000 global members including journalists, editors, publishers, and economists, worldwide writing about trends, industrial data, manufacturing case studies, material handling profiles, and robotics feature articles. Cutler works with thousands of media outlets to expand the coverage and importance of the manufacturing media coverage.
Cutler has authored more than 6,000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing periodicals, industrial publications, and business journals each published in leading monthly trade magazines, B2B periodicals, blogs, and marquis publications globally. Cutler is the most published freelance industrial journalist worldwide, and more than 3500 industry leaders follow Cutler on Twitter daily at @ThomasRCutler.
Contact
Thomas R. Cutler
President/ CEO/ Journalist
***@trcutlerinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse