Attendees Saw Benefits of Fork Truck Free in Material Handling According to Topper Indust

ProMat 2017 Attendees Saw Benefits of Fork Truck Free in Material Handling According to Topper Industrial
 
 
STURTEVANT, Wis. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Topper Industrial presented on the benefits of going fork truck free for manufacturers and distribution centers at ProMat 2017, the largest expo for the manufacturing and supply chain industries in Chicago. Topper Industrial offered an educational seminar at the conference titled, "Why the Fork Truck Free Movement is the North American 2017 Material Handling Trend." The seminar was well-attended and deemed a success by Topper Industrial founder, Ed Brown.

"We are very happy with attendance at both education seminars we sponsored as well as the traffic at the booth. Fork truck free initiatives are truly a trend in North America and we witnessed its popularity by the number of inquiries and interest we received at ProMat," noted Brown.

Visitors to Topper Industrial's booth learned about fork truck free material handling equipment and their new division Topper Tube. Topper Industrial added Gravity Flow Racks and Tubular Workstations to their line of material handling products. Topper Industrial makes gravity flow racks and work stations, industrial cart, containers, delivery systems, lift and rotate systems, conveyors, and racking. Topper Industrial is the only company nationwide to manufacture all products needed to move material from the dock to the cart; from the delivery system to the line.

About Topper Industrial

For more than twenty years, Topper Industrial, (www.TopperIndustrial.com) based just outside of Milwaukee, WI, has been a leader in the material handling equipment industry. The company's product roster features industrial carts, conveyors, lifts, lifts & tilts, shipping racks, containers, casters, and cart components. From mother-daughter carts to quad steer carts to tilt carts and rotate carts, Topper's material handling solutions make delivering material line side more effective through more efficient practices. Topper Industrial has a team of experienced professional experts able to assess and provide the right product for all material handling equipment requirements.

Topper Industrial is a proud member of MHI. The Topper Industrial client roster includes Anderson Windows, Detroit Diesel, Honda, Kia Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Aramark, Johnson Controls, Whirlpool, and Caterpillar. Follow on Twitter @TopperInd. Call 800-529-0909.

Jillian Burrow
Marketing Manager
***@topperindustrial.com
Source:Topper Industrial
Email:***@topperindustrial.com
