Standyou launched India's first data driven platform and marketplace for coaching institutes

JAIPUR, India - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The launch of Standyou  will help the students in getting discount in fee and get up to 100% scholarship in coaching fee, this is India's first platform where students can claim scholarship from any coaching institute based on its past results and achievements.

Launch of standyou will reduce the high cost of advertisement and expense in conducting talent hunt examination of the coaching Institutes and will also help the deserving students in getting scholarship and discount in admission fee.

Companies CEO Priyank Shrivastava, says that Standyou is not a sponsored or a classified listing platform rather it's India's first data driven online platform which is fulfilling coaching institute search need. Search engine of standyou has an unbiased and non-advertised listing algorithm. The platform is completely driven by Rating and Review, Number of selection, percentage of selections and fees. He says its marketplace model will help students in getting discount in admission fee, reading material and scholarship. He added that launch of standyou will create transparency in Coaching Industry and Standyou is a step to fulfil the vision of digital India of our Indian Government.

www.standyou.com also provides cloud enabled SaaS platform to the coaching institutes to manage digital marketing, data management, collaboration and communication with students, issue management, admissions, scholarship and marketplace listing.

About Company: Standyou Data Info Labs Private Limited is Jaipur based EdTech start-up Founded by Priyank Shrivastava, Rajan Sharma, Brajesh Sharma, Tapesh Bhargava, Kartic Kaushal and Anjul Sharma, founded in 2016, Having corporate office at RIICO, Software Complex, Sitapura Jaipur, Rajasthan. Standyou is working to fulfil its vision "to help in improving the learning of students and teaching of coaching institutes, using intelligent tutoring system which is a part of artificial intelligence.

