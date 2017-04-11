 
UrbanPro Announces the Launch of Worksheets Website

BENGALURU, India - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- UrbanPro.com has launched a student practice website called "Worksheets", with an aim to help parents prepare their child with suitable questions and answers designed by tutors who have immense experience in their respective fields.

Bangalore, Karnataka, April 17th, 2017: Renowned online educational portal UrbanPro.com today announced the launch of a new online website worksheets.urbanpro.com. Worksheets is a free customized question & answer bank across school boards, grades, subjects, and levels of subject (chapter/subtopic etc.). The motive behind this website is to help parents improve their child's problem solving skills and subject knowledge through worksheets.

The Worksheets product allows parents and tutors to generate custom worksheets in the PDF format, so it is easy to download and print them. The goal is to help school kids increase their subject knowledge and to improve their academic performance. Currently, Worksheets comprises of a series of 10,000 plus Mathematics questions & answers for class 1st to 10th under CBSE board. Additional subjects and questions will be made available in the near future.

Commenting on the launch of the website, Rakesh Kalra, Founder & CEO, UrbanPro.com says, "We found a strong need from both parents and tutors to create printable worksheets, to help school kids practice various subject. With the worksheets product, we are fulfilling this need and will continue to grow the question bank."

Worksheet - Students Practice Questions and Answers based website launched by UrbanPro.com

Visit https://worksheets.urbanpro.com/ for further information.

About UrbanPro:
UrbanPro.com is India's largest online destination for discovering Best Education in India. On UrbanPro.com, students can find skilled Tutors and Training Institutes that meet their learning requirement within their budget and preferred locality. Learning providers on the other hand can find Students for the classes they conduct, for the price that works for them and grow their earnings. With a presence in all major cities across India and over 1.6 million visits a month, UrbanPro.com today is the largest marketplace in the education vertical in India.

