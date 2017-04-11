Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Sales-Market to Witness Steady Growth during the period 2017-2022

Contact

The rapidly expanding global market of analgesic pumps, is the focus of the latest study added to the massive repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). The report is titled as "Report 2017 which encapsulates various key information of the global market, by analyzing it into major key regions. The study findings display that, the increasing demand for infusion pumps in developing countries and the rising acceptance of specialty infusion systems offer significant growth openings in the market.Infusion pumps are the medical devices that are used for delivering therapeutic drugs into patient's body. Likewise, analgesic infusion pumps are devices used for pain management that deliver analgesic drugs into a patient's body. These pumps are widely used to relieve pain in patients especially those who have undergone a surgery and patients having severe pain. Analgesic drug delivery provides relief from chronic disorders such as failed back syndrome, hypertension, complex regional pain syndrome, pneumonia, tachycardia, myocardial infarction etc.Firstly, the study offers a precise market overview of analgesic infusion pumps market along with its classification and application. The study observes that Global infusion pumps market has experienced a significant growth in past few years due to increasing patient pool and improvement in the healthcare facilities. With the wide availability of analgesic fusion pumps in various types, the sales are also increasing.The market has been segmented by product type into:• Self-Controlled Analgesic Pumps• Non-Controlled Analgesic PumpThe main focus of the study to analyze the market future growth, by considering the overall sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD) market share and growth rates of Analgesic Infusion Pumps in regions, such as Europe, United States, Southeast Asia, China, Japan and India. Moreover, this report focuses on the status and stance for major applications/end users, market share, sales volume and growth rate of these pumps in its major applications, such as Hospitals, Clinics and others.According to the study findings, due to a number of factors like growing prevalence of chronic diseases along with increasing geriatric population, increasing adoption of portable infusion pumps to reduce hospital expenditure and rapid increase in surgical procedural volumes, the global market has gained huge impetus in the year 2016. The researchers also estimated that the market will show a rapid growth in USD million by the end of 2022.Some of the major companies dealing in the analgesic infusion pumps market are:• Smiths Medical• Taizhou Pinqing• Braun• Terumo• Hospira• Woo Young Medical• Baxter• KD Scientific• Fresenius Kabi• Medtronic• CareFusion (BD)• Summit Medical ProductsIn the end, the report includes major sections which provide analysis on manufacturing cost, industrial chain, marketing strategy, market effect factors and the overall growth forecast for the period of 2017-2022.