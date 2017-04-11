News By Tag
Soham Eye Clinic Celebrates the 18th Anniversary of its Newly Renovated Showroom in Kolkata
Soham Eye Clinic, a well-known low vision clinic in Kolkata, gave 10% discount on every purchase to mark the 18th anniversary of its newly renovated showroom in Kolkata.
The anniversary was celebrated on 15th April 2017 in Kolkata that happens to be the foundation day of Soham Eye Clinic. To mark the occasion, 10% discount was given on every purchase. The clinic is one of the most recognized names in Kolkata known for treating patients diagnosed with low vision and is headed by Dr Subhashish Chaudhuri, a low vision specialist trained from Moorfields Eye Hospital (UK).
About Soham Eye Clinic
Soham Eye Clinic is a premier low vision and ocular prosthesis clinic in Kolkata founded by Dr Subhashish Chaudhuri in 1999. The ISO 9001:2015 certified clinic is known for giving patients a comprehensive and affordable rehabilitation programme with its modern and sophisticated low vision equipment. Patients from different hospital of India are referred to the clinic that also deals with low vision aids manufactured by reputed companies. For more information, visit https://sohameyeclinic.doc4care.in/
For more information, contact:
Soham Eye Clinic
56, Ballygunge Gardens,
Golpark,
Ballygunge Gardens,
Gariahat,
Kolkata,
West Bengal 700019
Phone: 033- 24600859 / 24600348
Email: mrsubhashish@
