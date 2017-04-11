 
Soham Eye Clinic Celebrates the 18th Anniversary of its Newly Renovated Showroom in Kolkata

Soham Eye Clinic, a well-known low vision clinic in Kolkata, gave 10% discount on every purchase to mark the 18th anniversary of its newly renovated showroom in Kolkata.
 
KOLKATA, India - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Soham Eye Clinic, a premier low vision clinic in Kolkata, celebrated the 18th anniversary of its newly renovated ultra modern air-conditioned optical showroom with great pomp and show. The showroom is equipped with custom made and facial prosthesis lab with Canadian material, the first of its kind in India along with international devices.

The anniversary was celebrated on 15th April 2017 in Kolkata that happens to be the foundation day of Soham Eye Clinic. To mark the occasion, 10% discount was given on every purchase. The clinic is one of the most recognized names in Kolkata known for treating patients diagnosed with low vision and is headed by Dr Subhashish Chaudhuri, a low vision specialist trained from Moorfields Eye Hospital (UK).

About Soham Eye Clinic

Soham Eye Clinic is a premier low vision and ocular prosthesis clinic in Kolkata founded by Dr Subhashish Chaudhuri in 1999. The ISO 9001:2015 certified clinic is known for giving patients a comprehensive and affordable rehabilitation programme with its modern and sophisticated low vision equipment. Patients from different hospital of India are referred to the clinic that also deals with low vision aids manufactured by reputed companies. For more information, visit https://sohameyeclinic.doc4care.in/.

For more information, contact:

Soham Eye Clinic

56, Ballygunge Gardens,

Golpark,

Ballygunge Gardens,

Gariahat,

Kolkata,

West Bengal 700019

Phone: 033- 24600859 / 24600348

Email: mrsubhashish@yahoo.co.in
Source:Soham Eye Clinic
Email:***@yahoo.co.in
Tags:Soham Eye Clinic, Dr Subhashish Chaudhuri, Low Vision Kolkata
Industry:Event
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
