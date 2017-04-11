News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ARES uPKI enables cross-device mobile contracting to accommodate new Taiwan security management law
Frank Lin, president of Ares, pointed out that the recent Taiwan Information Security Management Act required eight key industries to follow related regulations, which include energy, water resources, information communications, transportation, banking and finance, emergency services and hospitals, the central government and high technology industrial park. If related enterprise did not establish relevant security safety maintenance plans, it can be fined between USD $ 3,300 and USD $ 66,000.
Vita Liao, sales manager of Ares, stated that in the past, we had to physically go the counters to make deposit, financial management, payment, loans, insurance contract, etc. Since mobile devices are popular today, they have changed the traditional transaction modes enormously. The informatization shortened the complex process of reviews, which reduced the number of filling applications at the counters, and provided timely information and services. Relatively, the service provider keeping close tabs on security information cannot be ignored. ARES uPKI can control the electronic process strictly, not only accelerates the contract signing process and protects complete records, but also secures customer's private information anytime and anywhere.
ARES uPKI considers the needs of cross-language and platform systems to provide a complete PKI solution, assisting customers and partners to establish reliable secure environment, not only protecting the security of information flow, but also allowing software to validate the accuracy of signatures and related operations swiftly, significantly reducing system development costs and improves operational efficiency. Ares uPKI has diversified programming language features and product modules, which meets international PKCS (Public Key Cryptography Standards) of RSA and Microsoft CAPI (Cryptographic Application Programming Interface), that can read world standard certificates such as Citizen Digital Certificate, government agency certificate, official certificate and others.
According to a report from Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA) in 2016, the number of worldwide mobile device users has reached 4 billion, and more than 50% is active user.
Introduction of ARES uPKI
ARES uPKI helps enterprises construct PKI environment to withstand information invasion and guarantee internal information security, preventing enterprise classified information from leaking. The application scope is extensive, including paycheck encryption and decryption, document protection, e-commerce, information column encryption, Email safety, SSO, internal web file and system authorization, where as allowing existing system such as ERP, MRP, SCM, CRM, PDM, document management system to add PKI-enable function. Even E-check, online banking, bank branches information transmit safety, online stock trading, transaction log response safety, bank financing deals…etc., can be protected rigorously under the PKI environment.
ARES uPKI is adopted by enterprises and many government institutions. It supports a variety of smart cards, multi-platform and provides multiple vouchers, flexible structure, improving the convenience and efficiency of enterprise operation procedure. Furthermore, it offers solution aimed at the new Personal Data Protection Law of Taiwan.
About Ares
Ares has provided professional services for over 36 years, and is the first Taiwan-based software company to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Ares is a professional manufacturing management information system provider, with top Manufacturing Execution System (MES) maker for LED industry in Taiwan, and the first government-acknowledged IFRS ERP solution provider. Ares is also the top player of the Taiwan foreign exchange, core banking solutions, and is a SWIFT partner, while being the first Oracle partner in Taiwan. Ares eAresBank is acknowledged by international research institution Gartner, and self-developed ciMes becomes the only Taiwan MES solution acknowledged by Gartner. Ares launched ArgoERP in Thailand with Thai leading software company DataOne Asia of SVOA group, aiming to become the number one ERP in ASEAN markets.
More information of ARES uPKI: http://pki.ares.com.tw/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse