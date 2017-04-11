 
Last 20 Seats Remaining For 1 Year Event Management Course In NAME Edu For 2017

NAME offers a one-year course in Professional Diploma in Event Management, Wedding Planning and Public Relations and admission into this course for June-July 2017 session can be done by applying online on NAME's website.
 
 
logonameedu
logonameedu
 
KOLKATA, India - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Event management is a thriving profession and NAME (National Academy of Media & Events), an institute based in Kolkata, West Bengal, is offering the most comprehensive event management courses in the city. NAME is a career-focused institute and it understands the key aspects that need to be updated regularly to keep pace with the changing trends of the event management industry. NAME provides a platform for new talents to help them discover and hone their skills and become esteemed names in the Event Management industry.

NAME's one-year Professional Diploma in Event Management, Wedding Planning and Public Relations is one of the most sought-after courses by students. This course was designed with the intent of breeding highly skilled and creative event managers. Well-structured and industry oriented, this course undertakes a teaching methodology that includes workshops, project work, case studies, industry speakers, live practical training, soft skills and personality development, job and interview preparation, internship, and intensive training provided by experts from the industry. NAME boasts of an innovative learning system, real-time industry exposure, personality enhancement and resourceful workshops for its students.

NAME was established with the vision to be a world-class academy of vocational specialized learning in events and media to develop the cognitive, creative, personal, and employability skills of its students. An esteemed associate of the renowned institute expressed, 'Our aim was to create extensive education programs and provide contemporary industry exposure to our students and hence, we partnered with industry experts and leading companies to impart high-standard practical training and produce an employable pool of human capital.'

The admissions for this year's June-July session have already begun. Individuals who have passed or appeared 10+2 can apply for this course. NAME selects its candidates based on the NAME aptitude test and a personal interview. Interested individuals who fulfill the eligibility criteria can directly apply online on the institute's website. With seats filling fast, it's time to hurry for those who want to be a part of this prestigious institution.

About NAME Edu: National Academy Of Media And Events (N.A.M.E.) is a professional Institute providing knowledge in the fields of Event Management, Advertising, and Public Relations to help students turn into event entrepreneurs and professionals.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit: http://nameedu.in/event-management-course/

Contact Information:

National Academy of Media and Events

MINTO PARK, The Regency Building, 4th Floor, Hungerford Street, Kolkata 700 017, West Bengal

Phone no: 9830244321 / 033 4064 7272

Email id: info.nameedu@gmail.com

Visit: http://nameedu.in/

