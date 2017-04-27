News By Tag
Live Webinar: ASC 606 - The Impact is on Your Whole Organization
This may lead you to ask:
· How will the ASC 606 new standards impact across my organization?
· How will I have to change my IT systems for new business processes and data capture?
· What are the opportunities created?
Date: Thursday, April 27, 2017
Time: 2:00 PM GMT/ 9AM EST
Speaker: Mohan Iyer, Practice Director, Jade Global
Jerry Lovatt, Assoc. Director RevRec Practice, Jade Global
This live webinar on ASC 606 will give you actionable guidance to ensure that your systems and processes are opportunity ready. We will also explore:
· The broad scope of adoption
· Opportunities and matters to consider that enables you to drive this adoption
About Jade Global
Jade Global is a premier Advisory, Integration, Testing, Cloud & Consulting Services, Business Solutions and IT outsourcing company headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in San Diego, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Boston, Reading in the UK, and Pune, Noida and Hyderabad in India. With more than 600 employees worldwide, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade's global team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive its customers' long term growth and success. Learn more at http://www.jadeglobal.com.
Contact
1877JADE4IT
social@jadeglobal.com
End
