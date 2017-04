Live Webinar: ASC 606 - The Impact is on Your Whole Organization

Contact

1877JADE4IT

social@jadeglobal.com 1877JADE4IT

End

-- Do you think it affects only your Accounting? Think again! Join Mohan Iyer and Jerry Lovatt from Jade Global, to learn how the new ASC 606 revenue standards impacts your whole organization.This may lead you to ask:· How will the ASC 606 new standards impact across my organization?· How will I have to change my IT systems for new business processes and data capture?· What are the opportunities created?Date: Thursday, April 27, 2017Time: 2:00 PM GMT/ 9AM ESTSpeaker: Mohan Iyer, Practice Director, Jade GlobalJerry Lovatt, Assoc. Director RevRec Practice, Jade GlobalThis live webinar on ASC 606 will give you actionable guidance to ensure that your systems and processes are opportunity ready. We will also explore:· The broad scope of adoption ​· Opportunities and matters to consider that enables you to drive this adoptionAbout Jade GlobalJade Global is a premier Advisory, Integration, Testing, Cloud & Consulting Services, Business Solutions and IT outsourcing company headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in San Diego, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Boston, Reading in the UK, and Pune, Noida and Hyderabad in India. With more than 600 employees worldwide, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade's global team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive its customers' long term growth and success. Learn more at http://www.jadeglobal.com