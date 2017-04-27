 
Industry News





Live Webinar: ASC 606 - The Impact is on Your Whole Organization

 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you think it affects only your Accounting? Think again! Join Mohan Iyer and Jerry Lovatt from Jade Global, to learn how the new ASC 606 revenue standards impacts your whole organization.

This may lead you to ask:

·       How will the ASC 606 new standards impact across my organization?

·       How will I have to change my IT systems for new business processes and data capture?

·       What are the opportunities created?

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2017

Time: 2:00 PM GMT/ 9AM EST

Speaker: Mohan Iyer, Practice Director, Jade Global

         Jerry Lovatt, Assoc. Director RevRec Practice, Jade Global

This live webinar on ASC 606 will give you actionable guidance to ensure that your systems and processes are opportunity ready. We will also explore:

·       The broad scope of adoption ​

·       Opportunities and matters to consider that enables you to drive this adoption

About Jade Global

Jade Global is a premier Advisory, Integration, Testing, Cloud & Consulting Services, Business Solutions and IT outsourcing company headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in San Diego, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Boston, Reading in the UK, and Pune, Noida and Hyderabad in India. With more than 600 employees worldwide, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade's global team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive its customers' long term growth and success. Learn more at http://www.jadeglobal.com.

End
Source:Jade Global
Email:***@jadeglobal.com Email Verified
Tags:ASC 606, ASC 606 webinar, ASC 606 consulting
Industry:Accounting
Location:San Jose - California - United States
