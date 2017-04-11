Presenting the amazingly cool sipper bottle for Tang India by Essel!

Tang India's new fast-selling sipper bottle for its litro pack has been designed by Essel Marketing and Promotions Pvt. Ltd.

-- Essel Marketing and Promotions Pvt. Ltd and Mondelez India have had a long standing successful partnership and its proof, in the form of Tang's colourful sipper bottle, is on display in every departmental store in India. Tang India's litro pack now comes with a sipper bottle by Essel making the drink easy to make, serve and store.Tang is one of those beverages that have found its way into most kitchens since it's quite easy to make. A well-designed sipper bottle with such a beverage will further increase market penetration. With this product, like always, Essel has been able to successfully gauge the market requirements and blend it with the requirements of the brand.Essel has been providing a humungous range of promotional solutions to several brands across the globe for the last two decades. It has a proven track record of designing innovative promotional campaigns, licensed products, branded merchandise, trade/ consumer premiums and gifting solutions. Essel helps brands meet their business objectives through effective marketing and procurement outcomes and offers enhanced reporting and cost management!