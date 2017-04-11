 
Collaborations Transforming Vascular Access Devices Market

"Global Vascular Access Devices Market is witnessing strategic collaborations for new product development which is propelling its growth" says RNCOS
 
 
NOIDA, India - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Vascular access devices market is witnessing several partnerships, mergers and acquisition, with the aim to develop innovative technologies and commercialization of products. According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Vascular Access Devices Market Outlook 2022", the major focus has been on the collaborative innovation between new and technologically advanced entrants and large, established businesses, leveraging the resources of both to create value that spills over from firms to customers to entire economies.

For instance, In March 2015, 3M acquired Ivera Medical Corp to enhance 3M's vascular access product offerings at a time when health care facilities are looking for cost-effective solutions that improve patient health outcomes, particularly in the area of hospital acquired infections such as catheter-related blood stream infections. During the same period, Becton Dickinson and Company acquired CareFusion, to expand the streamline of products in various areas of infection and medical management. Similarly, In January 2015, Medtronic Inc. completed the acquisition of Covidien plc, to gain unique position in the market of minimally invasive therapies group.

Moreover, In November 2014, Argon Medical Devices acquired few products of Rex Medical to emerge as a market leader in the minimally invasive vascular therapy category. In October 2014, Fresenius Medical acquired National Cardiovascular Partners to expand the area of cardiovascular services.

In October 2013, Teleflex acquired Vidacare to boost vascular access product portfolio with a defining technology. In September 2013, Baxter acquired Gambro AB to enhance the global renal leadership and products in dialysis market.

Furthermore, In January 2012, AngioDynamics acquired Navilyst Medical to expand the market and share of fluid management systems and vascular access products. In March 2010, Vascular Solutions, Inc. acquired some products of Escalon Medical to evaluate the potential future applications of the VascuView TAP ultrasound Technology within interventional procedures. In March 2008, C.R. Bard acquired Specialized Health products to emerge as a market leading vascular access port line and aid in giving a full range of devices for port-based therapies.

Through these partnerships, companies aim to promote and augment its development, marketing capacities, and product pipeline. Market players are also entering into such alliances for obtaining greater resources and recognition, and for the market expansion.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM872.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
