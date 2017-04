Adjuno offers saving to insurers with Amazon.co.uk Gift Card as cash alternative to settle claims

Adjuno, specialists in providing supply chain critical path and process management software to leading retailers and insurers can now provide Amazon.co.uk Gift Card claim codes.

Adjuno, specialists in providing supply chain critical path and process management software to leading retailers and insurers can now provide Amazon.co.uk Gift Card claim codes. A value added service offered to insurance customers using its 'Claims Fulfilment' solution. Insurers such as AXA and Zurich use its 'Claims Fulfilment' solution to track and manage the claims process across third party suppliers and managing agents, from the first notification of loss, through to payments to suppliers and fulfilmentto policyholders.Many claims result in 'cash' settlements, which enable the claimant to fulfil their own claim and arrange a replacement or repair with a desired supplier. Now Adjuno is offering its insurance customers a service whereby they can offer Amazon.co.uk Gift Card claim codes as a 'cash' alternative, which is redeemed at the Amazon.co.uk store.The benefit to insurers is that it speeds up the fulfilment process and reduces claim cycle times as it bypasses the usual paymentprocess. It eradicates much of the admin time required to validate a cash claim. Furthermore, the Amazon.co.uk Gift Card claim code is generated fromwithin the 'Claims Fulfilment' system and sent to the policyholder almost instantly, along with a personalized email message. There is no need for an exchange of bank details by the claimant and the insurer receives a discount of 2.5% offthe face value of the Gift Card. This significantly reduces the cost of settlements where it replaces the traditional cash settlement method.Gareth King, Senior Product Manager at Adjuno commented…