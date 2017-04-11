Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market to Grow Exponentially by 2023

The global unmanned ground vehicle market was estimated at $2,535.36 million in 2016.

Bis Research - Market Intelligence Firm

End

-- Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) as a part of the automation is finding growing usage across both commercial and defense applications. UGVs have been an integral part of the manufacturing activities in industrial automation for over 30 years now and the industry is taking it to next level, with increasing autonomy of the systems. It has helped in increasing productivity manifold and reduced dependency on human labor, along with relocation of human resources. However, in defense and security applications, UGVs are used for explosives handling, logistics and surveillance operations which considerably reduces the risk to the life of the soldiers.Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) are categorized into two types viz. wheeled, tracked and the others. Though all of them are meant to help move in-process goods and materials, there are several customized unmanned ground vehicles designed for special purposes.In the upcoming years, emerging navigation technologies will play a crucial role in adoption of unmanned ground vehicles in both commercial and defense applications. Industries such as ecommerce, logistics, agriculture, manufacturing and mining will have an increasing demand for UGVs, in commercial applications. With the help of emerging navigation technologies, unmanned ground vehicles will be deployed across both battlefield and production lines with low turnaround time. According to BIS Research analysts, the global unmanned ground vehicle market was estimated at $2,535.36 million in 2016.Due to an increased adoption rate of the unmanned ground vehicles across different commercial and defense applications, the global UGV market is expected to grow at a fast pace. Material handling is one of the most labor intensive tasks in manufacturing or warehouse facility, in commercial applications. It consumes both labor and time leading to cost overruns. However, in case of defense and security applications, UGVs are deployed because operations like explosive handling are challenging and life threatening tasks.The changing dynamics of global economy and geopolitics are acting as obstacles to the development of both businesses as well as the overall security environment as the countries try to maintain economic growth and political stability. Hence the demand for unmanned ground vehicles is projected to grow over the forecast period.North America leads the global unmanned ground vehicle market, however Asia Pacific region shows a great potential for the growth of this market. According to BIS Research, the U.K. will grow at a faster rate, followed by Germany and France. Along with this, the demand across the Asian countries like India, China, Japan and South Korea for UGVs will set the pace of the market in the APAC region. The key players are engaging in organic and inorganic activities like acquisitions and product launches to further their business and market.Egemin Automation, Swisslog, Seegrid, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, IROBOT, Robo-Team, SMP Robotic etc. are some of the key players in the global unmanned ground vehicle market.Business Intelligence and Strategy Research is a research and advisory company which focuses on emerging trends in the market. BIS Research is known for in-depth global market intelligence reports covering important industries like Semiconductor, Telecom, Information Technology and other emerging technologies. We follow a proven methodology which carries important information from our primary and secondary research followed by a deep analysis.BIS Research offers a whole array of industry verticals which proffer clients end-to-end solutions of market intelligence research. Some of the verticals that have been covered by the company include Automotive Sensors, 3D Printing, Process Automation Technology, Wearable Electronic Technology, and Internet of Things among others.