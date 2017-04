Korenix Exhibiting at Intertraffic China 2017 5/4-5/6

Please join Korenix at the Intertraffic China 2017 exhibition in Shanghai on May 4th -6th at Booth E6861 (E6 Building).

2017korenix- banner_ 1090x300_ Intertraffic

Contact

Sharon Liu

***@korenix.com Sharon Liu

End

-- Intertraffic China, established in 2007, is the largest intelligent transportation exhibition in Asia. It has successfully held in Beijing and Shanghai during the past ten years, serving the whole chain of the intelligent transportation industry. It is held from May 4to 6this year at Shanghai New International Expo Centre, gathering 500+ international leading brands from 30+ countries and cities.Korenix has introduced a series of products, including Ethernet and PoE switches, Din-Rail M12 switches, and wireless M12 series for the needs of solutions to, etc. Visitors seeking for stable transmissions are recommended to pick on the products with Korenix latest patented technologies-Multiple Super Ring (MSR), Rapid Dual Homing (RDH), and TrunkRing. Moreover, Korenix has applied Cyber Security functions, for example, IP Source Guard, DHCP Snooping, etc. on certain products, can become the best choice for users with advanced security concerns., a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.Website: www.korenix.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/Tel: +886-2-8911-1000Email: sales@korenix.com