News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Korenix Exhibiting at Intertraffic China 2017 5/4-5/6
Please join Korenix at the Intertraffic China 2017 exhibition in Shanghai on May 4th -6th at Booth E6861 (E6 Building).
Korenix has introduced a series of products, including Ethernet and PoE switches, Din-Rail M12 switches, and wireless M12 series for the needs of solutions to public transportation, intelligent parking, track side signaling control, road side control cabinet for intelligent traffic control systems, etc. Visitors seeking for stable transmissions are recommended to pick on the products with Korenix latest patented technologies-
For more information about Korenix cutting-edge products and technologies, please visit Korenix booth E6861 at Intertraffic China 2017.
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Email: sales@korenix.com
Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse