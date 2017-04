Pinnacle Infotech created Infrastructural Marvel for 3rd Busiest Airport in the World

Pinnacle executed expansion of Concourse 4 of DI working with Autodesk for crafting Infrastructure Marvel with BIM for the 3rd busiest airport in the world.

Dubai International Airport

--cherished the mission to serve all Airport Operations Other Airlines. The purpose is to construct an airside structure beneath metal shell for accommodating 17 Aircraft Stands (12 Code E, 4 Code F & 1 Code C) with boarding lounges & contact gates including 64,460 m² building footprint, 696 m building length, 28 m building height, 150,000 m2 floor space & 149,600 m² built up area (gross). Click to know more on BIM Model Creation at LOD 400 with Clash Coordination, As-Built Updation and Builders Work Drawings for MEP Penetrations.Managing a large volume of project with all MEPF services and meeting an aggressive deadline would not have been possible without Autodesk BIM software. BIM ensured complete coordination with ease of access for maintenance & facility management. Check out how Pinnacle worked with multiple standards of representation for various levels of structure, including 54 zones.Competent teamwork is significant as Pinnacle engaged a team of over 70 engineers (off-site & on-site) to work on this prestigious project of the world, divided into 3 groups – apron, departure and arrival levels. Read more ( http://images.autodesk.com/ apac_india_main/ files/pinnacle... ) on how Pinnacle streamlined operations, coordinating among all trades rigorously.