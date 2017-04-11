News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pinnacle Infotech created Infrastructural Marvel for 3rd Busiest Airport in the World
Pinnacle executed expansion of Concourse 4 of DI working with Autodesk for crafting Infrastructure Marvel with BIM for the 3rd busiest airport in the world.
Managing a large volume of project with all MEPF services and meeting an aggressive deadline would not have been possible without Autodesk BIM software. BIM ensured complete coordination with ease of access for maintenance & facility management. Check out how Pinnacle worked with multiple standards of representation for various levels of structure, including 54 zones.
Competent teamwork is significant as Pinnacle engaged a team of over 70 engineers (off-site & on-site) to work on this prestigious project of the world, divided into 3 groups – apron, departure and arrival levels. Read more (http://images.autodesk.com/
Contact
Sharmistha Naskar
***@pinnaclecad.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse