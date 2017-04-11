News By Tag
Hexaware Featured in Everest Group's 'IT Service Provider of the Year Awards 2017'
Hexaware Technologies Limited that Everest Group has ranked it among the top 20 IT services (ITS) providers, as part of its PEAK Matrix Service Provider.
Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ evaluations were designed to serve as a valuable source for IT services' buyers to evaluate, compare and contrast key service providers in the global services market space. These assessments offer service provider selection guidance, as well as nuanced insights into those providers' strategies for key business lines, geographies, and technologies. The awards recognize consistent top performers across 21 PEAK Matrix IT services evaluations, featuring 73 providers that were published in 2016.
"This PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year award is a significant achievement for us. Hexaware is helping organizations reimagine their businesses, shrink IT costs, enhance business operations, accelerate digital transformation and maximize returns leveraging its Shrink IT Grow Digital strategy," said R Srikrishna, Executive Director, and CEO, Hexaware Technologies Ltd. "In an industry that is thriving on labor arbitrage for too long, Hexaware is at the forefront of eliminating labor through automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine language and by every other means available," said Krishna Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
As a Gen 3.0 IT service organization, Hexaware has introduced new services to its clients like RAISE IT, platform driven infrastructure and application management services, RPA enabled Digital Managed Services etc., which are in-line with the company's corporate strategy. RAISE IT leverages cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Analytical Engine, a Big data platform for IT Operations coupled with Robotic Incident Management and disrupts the current state of IT Services delivery. Hexaware's Digital Managed Services (DMS) spans the entire managed services process, assumes the risk of implementing Robotic Process Automation, and provides strategic cost and risk benefits from day one. All these investments around innovative service offerings enabled Hexaware to grow as the fastest growing IOP in 2016 with 9.0% YoY growth in constant currency terms.
About Hexaware, Hexaware is a leading global provider of IT, Application, Infrastructure, BPS and Digital services. Our business philosophy of Shrink IT, Grow Digital allows customers to significantly shrink commodity IT spend while partnering with them to embrace digitalization. The Company focuses on key domains such as Banking, Financial Services, Capital Market, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics. Hexaware is committed to delivering business results and leverage technology solutions by specializing in Application Development & Maintenance, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Quality Assurance and Testing Services, Infrastructure Management Services, Business Process Services and Enterprise Solutions. Founded in 1990, Hexaware has a well-established global delivery model armed with proprietary tools and methodologies, skilled human capital and SEI CMMI-Level 5 certification.
Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Hexaware has made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry.
