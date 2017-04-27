Swiss-belhotel International Appoints Laurent A. Voivenel As Head Of Middle East, Africa & India

 
AL BARSHA, UAE - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In the region's most high profile appointment, global hospitality group Swiss-Belhotel International has named Laurent A. Voivenel as Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India. This strategic announcement comes well in time for Arabian Travel Market 2017 where Swiss-Belhotel International will have a strong presence.

Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of more than 145 hotels, resorts and projects worldwide and is targeting the Middle East, Africa and India region as a key growth market.

Making the announcement, Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, stated, "With an outstanding portfolio of globally-recognized brands, we are aggressively expanding our footprint across the world, and the Middle East, Africa and India region is 'big' on our development plans. To support this massive growth it is crucial to have strong leadership. We are delighted to welcome Mr Laurent A. Voivenel on board who will spearhead our operations and development in the Middle East, Africa and India. We are confident with his impressive track record, vast experience and extensive local network, he will be instrumental in strengthening and accelerating our expansion in the region."

Laurent will be based in the group's regional office in Dubai. Commenting on his new role, Laurent, said, "It is an enormous privilege to join the Swiss-Belhotel International at this pivotal point when it is one of fastest growing hospitality groups. I am very excited to take up this new challenge and truly grateful to Swiss-Belhotel International for having given me this fantastic opportunity. I look forward to working closely with Mr Gavin M. Faull and other team members to capitalize on the enormous opportunities in the Middle East, Africa and India in order to build on the group's strong presence in the region."

Laurent has over 30 years of outstanding international hotel and asset management experience with some of the world's leading and most prestigious hospitality brands including Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels & Resorts. Prior to joining

Swiss-Belhotel International he was the Chief Executive Officer of HMH – Hospitality Management Holding. With a Masters in Business Administration, Laurent has a proven track record in spearheading corporate mergers and acquisitions, hotel development and investment, multi-brand operations, as well as excellent management experience across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Being based in the Middle East for the last 16

years, Laurent also has a deep understanding of the region's unique business dynamics and culture that has resulted in a solid network and close ties with hotel owners, developers and investors.

For further information visit http://www.swiss-belhotel.com

About Swiss-Belhotel International
Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of more than *145 hotels, resorts and projects located in  China, Vietnam, Philippines,  Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and Tanzania. Awarded Indonesia's Leading Global Hotel Chain for six consecutive years, Swiss-Belhotel International is one of the world's fastest-growing international hotel and hospitality management groups. The Group provides comprehensive and highly professional development and management services in all aspects of hotel, resort and serviced residences. Offices are located in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, United Arab Emirates. www.swiss-behotel.com
*Numbers may fluctuate

