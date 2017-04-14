News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ChiroTouch to Attend the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors Spring Summit
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047
ChiroTouch to Attend the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors Spring Summit
San Diego, CA—April 14, 2017—ChiroTouch™
"It's inspiring to see the impact state associations have to the growth of the chiropractic community," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to share our advanced total practice management software at ANJC's upcoming meeting."
From the ANJC website: Among other things, the ANJC
* Implements effective programs to educate the public about the benefits of chiropractic care and promotes a wellness lifestyle.
* Promotes the art, science and philosophy of chiropractic and assures that only Doctors of Chiropractic will provide spinal adjustments.
* Demonstrates the highest level of integrity and commitment to the general public and patients served.
* Works to eliminate barriers so patients can freely access chiropractic services throughout the healthcare delivery system.
* Provides state-of-the-
* Assists members with attracting and retaining new and established patients.
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
In addition to attending various association conventions, and in the effort to support the chiropractic community, ChiroTouch teams up with state associations to give practices the opportunity to discover the power of the world's leading total practice management software while contributing to their own association. For each practice that signs up for a free, no-obligation demonstration of the ChiroTouch software system, ChiroTouch donates funds to the association. Additionally, for those association members that sign up with ChiroTouch after participating in the demo, ChiroTouch picks up all, or a majority, of the state association fees on behalf of the doctor.
To learn more about ChiroTouch's state association programs, please visit www.chirotouch.com.
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Media Contact
Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
rstenberg@chirotouch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse