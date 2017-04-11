 
Industry News





WordSuccor Ltd. Happily Announces for Huge Discounts on Web Services

Special discounts in PSD to WordPress conversion and WordPress Plugin Development.
 
 
ELKHART, Ind. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, WordSuccor Ltd. a WordPress design and development company which specializes in custom theme development and custom WordPress development, announces huge discounts on their services ranging from 5% to up to 30% after completing over 1000 projects successfully & creating a buzz in the market of being one of the best outsource and offshore WordPress development Company. With its dedicated team members, they had offered quality services to clients in over 20 countries and with a satisfaction rate of 99%.

On this enormous successful tenure of the company, WordSuccor Ltd's CEO Mr. Rohit Garg said, "Reaching 1000+ projects with 99% of satisfaction percentage has been one of my proudest moments in these 5 years at WordSuccor Ltd. We have a nice niche offering & focuses more on the specific requirements of clients, helped us increase our reach. Four years ago, no one would have heard of us. I couldn't be more euphoric. Who knows, this time next year we could have 2000+ projects."

To gain this pivotal achievement, WordSuccor Ltd. announces huge discounts on following services,

PSD to WordPress Conversion Services--- 10-15% off

WordPress Plugin Development--- Flat 30% off

WordPress Theme Customization--- 15% off

Custom WordPress Development--- 20% off

About WordSuccor Ltd.: WordSuccor Ltd. is a well known WordPress Development Company based in Elkhart, IN. Founded in 2010, WordSuccor has achieved gigantic experience and immense popularity in the WordPress design and development industry. With 45+ expert WordPress developers, they have delivered more than 1000 WordPress sites in over 20 countries.

To grab the offer contact WordSuccor Ltd. at https://www.wordsuccor.com/contact-us/

Jason Daszkewicz
***@wordsuccor.com
Source:WordSuccor Ltd.
Email:***@wordsuccor.com Email Verified
