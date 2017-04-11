News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Arkansas's Mass Execution Plan SNAFU - Unnecessarily!
Many Judges Issue Many Stays Over Easily Avoided Issue of Injectable Drugs For Executions
On Friday, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen ruled Arkansas could not use a specific drug in its execution protocol because the maker of the drug objected.
Then on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker blocked Arkansas' plan, saying the murderers have a constitutional right to challenge a drug which might expose them to "severe pain" - even though, as the state pointed out," delaying Appellees' executions by even a few days — until after Arkansas's supply of midazolam expires — will make it impossible for Arkansas to carry out Appellees' just and lawful sentences."
Two other stays have also been issued.
Also, the Missouri Supreme Court is being asked to require the state to disclose the source of the injectable drugs used in executions; and recently the Sixth U.S. Court of Appeals blocked scheduled executions for three murderers - and effectively others within its jurisdiction - because of concerns that using injectable drugs to cause death might not be completely painless. But there may be a simple alternative.
The simple answer, and alternative to injecting drugs for executions, with the many challenges this method faces, is to put the condemned on the pill, says Banzhaf.
Since most of the concerns about using drugs for capital punishment involve problems - including artificial scarcity, expiration dates, administration slip ups, and possible adverse reactions - with drugs which are injected, an obvious alternative for meeting any constitutional problems would be for states to simply use pills rather than injections to administer drugs such as barbiturates whose lethal properties are well controlled, well known, and very well established.
"Providing a condemned man with barbiturate pills to cause a quick and painless death - as is routinely done in Death With Dignity jurisdictions - is well tested, established, and accepted, does not require any trained personnel, and could avoid the many medical and other problems and uncertainties with injections, as well as restrictions on injectable drugs imposed by many manufacturers because of ethical and moral concerns," suggests Banzhaf.
Barbiturate pills are approved for certain medical uses, and are even covered by Medicare Part D. So the common and generally accepted practice of prescribing drugs for "off-label use" - using a drug approved for one purpose to do something else - would arguably permit states to use barbiturate pills in executions, and even permit them to be imported from abroad if necessary, says Banzhaf. Arizona just approved the use of barbiturates for executions, but only if injected.
However, in at least six states - California, Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington - physicians are permitted to prescribe barbiturate pills so that terminal patients can have death with dignity. The pills for this purpose are readily available, and do not expire quickly as injectable drugs often do.
"If this method is appropriate for totally innocent and often frail elderly people seeking a quick and painless death with dignity, it should be more than good enough for murderers," Banzhaf argues.
If the prisoner refuses to take the pills and/or cannot be forced to, or only pretends to swallow them, he can hardly complain about unconstitutional "cruel and unusual punishment" if the state thereafter has no choice but to use lethal injections, with all the possible risks involved. To paraphrase an old legal saying, the condemned had the key to his own freedom from pain in his own hands (or mouth in this case), says Banzhaf.
Since only a few grams of certain barbiturates are necessary to cause death, and the use of drugs in pill form are apparently much harder for drug companies to restrict than liquid injectable drugs, the amount necessary to cause a quick and painless death might be administered in several easy-to-swallow pills.
Likewise, since oral administration requires a much longer time for the drugs to reach the system than injections, and works far more slowly, this method of capital punishment is much less likely to trigger the sudden and sometimes violent reactions lethal injections have sometimes been said to cause.
Using well-known, more readily available pills rather than injections for executions might mute many constitutional objections, avoid the major problems with lethal injections highlighted by death penalty opponents, eliminate the need for participation by medically trained personnel (who often refuse on ethical and/or professional grounds) to participate in executions, and have many other advantages, suggests Banzhaf.
Indeed, using quick, easy, and painless barbiturate pills rather than one or more injectable drugs for executions may even be required by the Constitution, and might indeed be necessary to stem challenges arising from a Supreme Court decision.
In declaring that a successful death penalty challenge would have to show that the risk of severe pain is "substantial when compared to the known and available alternatives,"
The legal challenge would be based upon arguments that using barbiturate pills - readily available, and long used successfully to cause death with dignity in jurisdictions which permit it - are exactly the known and available alternative such a challenge would require, Banzhaf suggests.
http://banzhaf.net/
Contact
GW LAW
***@gwu.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse