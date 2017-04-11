 
12th Annual RARE & UNIQUE NATIVE PLANT AUCTION at Mounts Botanical Garden in WPB on May 16

 
 
Mounts Botanical Garden
Mounts Botanical Garden
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - April 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society to host

12th Annual RARE & UNIQUE NATIVE PLANT AUCTION

At Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach

Tuesday, May 16, from 7 to 9:30 pm

(West Palm Beach, FL – April 14, 2017) The Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, dedicated to promoting the preservation, conservation and restoration of native plants and native plant communities of Florida, is hosting its 12th Annual Rare & Unique Native Plant Auction on Tuesday, May 16. The popular event will be held from 7 pm to 9:30 pm at the Mounts Botanical Garden Auditorium in West Palm Beach. All proceeds will support the FNPS mission.

There is no charge to attend or bid. Cash or check, please.

Native plants are the gateway to sustainability. They protect the food web, attract butterflies and birds, conserve water, eliminate the need for harmful sprays and create an ecologically friendly and sustainable landscape.

The 12th Annual Rare & Unique Native Plant Auction will feature Palm Beach County resident Rufino Osorio, freelance writer, photographer and author of the cherished "A Gardener's Guide to Florida's Native Plants". Rufino will share his extensive knowledge of native plants to educate potential bidders about the plants offered in the Live and Silent Auctions.

The Live Auction, called GOING NATIVE ~ Harmonious Habitats will feature groupings of native plants in six categories - Pineywoods, Scrub-a-dub, Going Coastal, Hammock Time, Disturbed and Wet & Wild. The silent auction will feature many unique or hard-to-find native plants, plus gardening and plant related items and services.

About the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society

Established in 1981, the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting the preservation, conservation and restoration of native plants and native plant communities of Florida.

Monthly meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at 7 pm in the auditorium at Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach, directly across from the west side of Palm Beach International Airport. Each meeting has an educational lecture related to Florida native plants, a native plant raffle, and refreshments.

Individual membership is $35 yearly.

For more information about the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, please visit http://palmbeach.fnpschapters.org.

Media Contact:

Susan Lerner, President and Auction Coordinator

561.478.7444

VitalLongevity@gmail.com
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
