KRAVIS CENTER to Present YES Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman on October 13
2017 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
October 13 at 8 pm
Presale Tickets to Donors Begin May 12 and
General Public on Sale Begins June 2
(West Palm Beach, FL – April 13, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced that YES Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman have added dates to their recently announced 2017 North American Tour, including performing in concert in our Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall on Friday, October 13 at 8 pm.
Presale tickets to Kravis Center Donors begin on Friday, May 12, and general public on sale begins Friday, June 2. Tickets start at $35.
"It's very simple," explains band founder and vocalist Jon Anderson about the recent decision to change the band's name from ARW to YES Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman. "The fans want it, we want it and it's our right to use the name. YES music is in our DNA!"
The definitive line-up of the greatest progressive rock band ever – Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman – together again LIVE! For tickets, tour and VIP information, go to YESfeaturingARW.com.
The worldwide tour with YES Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman is being produced by renowned concert promoter Larry Magid, who is considered an architect and leader of the modern concert business. With over 17,000 concerts and live events to his credit and still counting, he has produced national and international tours for YES, Billy Crystal, Richard Pryor, Bette Midler, Stevie Wonder, Robin Williams, Gladys Knight, The Isley Bros., Earth Wind & Fire, ARW, Il Divo, The Allman Brothers Band, Patti LaBelle, Grover Washington Jr. and many others. In 1985 Larry Magid, co-produced the American portion of Live Aid, and in 2005, he was the American producer of Live 8. In 2001, he produced the United We Stand concert at RFK Stadium to benefit the victims of Sept. 11.
How to Get Tickets to YES at the Kravis Center:
Tickets start at $35. Presale for Kravis Center donors begins on Friday, May 12. For more information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please call 561-651-4320 or visit www.kravis.org/
Tickets go on public sale on Friday, June 2 at 10 am. They will be available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
