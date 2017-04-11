News By Tag
Mark Schonfeld, Attorney, Burns & Levinson LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Webcast
Mark Schonfeld, Attorney, Burns & Levinson LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Protecting Your Brands Against Theft and Counterfeiting in 2017 and Beyond: Outsmarting Forgers LIVE Webcast
About Mark Schonfeld
Mark Schonfeld is a Partner at Burns & Levinson, LLP in Boston, and concentrates his practice in complex business and intellectual property litigation, especially protection of corporate intellectual property through effective methods of trademark, copyright and patent litigation. He advises companies on how new technologies, such as 3D printing, can be successfully used without infringing intellectual property rights. He has extensive experience in protecting the world's leading brand names from infringement and is responsible for the seizure of millions of dollars in counterfeit merchandise from distribution centers, retail operations and factories that manufacture counterfeit products. He is also highly skilled in preventing and stopping "gray market" imports by using innovative techniques. Mark also serves as counsel to the Imaging Supplies Coalition, an organization formed by prominent computer companies to combat counterfeiting and unfair and deceptive trade practices affecting the computer supplies industry. Mark has been named to Best Lawyers in America for intellectual property litigation.
AboutBurns & Levinson LLP
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative, and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson atwww.burnslev.com.
Event Synopsis:
Counterfeiting is one of the illegal but booming businesses across the globe. Misuse of trademarks and unlawful copying of the product or packaging designs have already become common. However, manufacturers still need to rigorously monitor their brands' presence in the market, including the counterfeits. As technological advancements continue to bolster the quality of counterfeited goods, mixing them with authentic products poses no difficulty.
Establishing a global branding integrity is a very expensive investment, thus, it is crucial for manufacturers to keep on doing counter-activities and solutions that will safekeep their brands from counterfeiting. Product failure or supply disruption due to counterfeits can provoke claims for replacement and compensation, loss of sales, damage to brand and reputation, and financial and legal risks. The best protection should have clear policies and procedures, sound management of intellectual property, good risk assessment, and careful supply chain logistics management.
Preventing counterfeits from the very start is the best measure. In this light, a panel of key thought professionals and industry leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide best practices in protecting your brands against theft and counterfeiting and will go beyond traditional brand protection programs that will outsmart modern day forgers.
Key Issues:
§ Brand Protection – Identification Techniques
§ Asset Protection, Authentication and Tracking
§ Theft, Counterfeiting, & Legal Challenges
§ Trademark Rights Erosion
§ Anti-counterfeiting Strategies
§ IP – Trademark Protection
§ Litigation and Compliance Risks
§ Risk Mitigation Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
