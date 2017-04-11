News By Tag
Legendary Aardvark Jazz Orchestra to Perform April 29 at MIT Cambridge, Premieres by Mark Harvey
Mark Harvey and his Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, will perform Democratic Vistas?, celebrating Boston Jazz Week with premieres of Harvey's Main Man (for Fred Taylor), Studio Four (for Steve Schwartz), Swamp-a-Rama, Fake News Blewz, Waltz of the Oligarchs
The April 29 concert, called Democratic Vistas?, will celebrate Duke Ellington's birthday (April 29, 1899) by honoring his tradition of "social significance"
Visit Aardvark at http://www.aardvarkjazz.com and http://www.americasmusicworks.com/
The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, founded in 1973 and now celebrating its 44th season, is one of the longest continuously operating large jazz ensembles in the world. The orchestra has premiered more than 175 works and appears on 14 CDs, including 8 on the Leo Records label. Guest artists have included luminaries Sheila Jordan, Jaki Byard, Jimmy Giuffre, Geri Allen, Dominique Eade, Vinny Golia, Robert Honeysucker, Rajesh Mehta, Lewis Porter, Matt Savage, and Walter Thompson.
Aardvark is: Arni Cheatham, Peter Bloom, Phil Scarff, Chris Rakowski, Dan Zupan/saxes and woodwinds; K.C. Dunbar, Jeanne Snodgrass/trumpets;
Americas Musicworks, management for The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, Rebecca DeLamotte, telephone: 617 776 8778, email: delamotte-
Contact
Rebecca DeLamotte
6177768778
delamotte-amw@
