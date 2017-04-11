 
News By Tag
* Mark Harvey
* Aardvark Jazz Orchestra
* Duke Ellington
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Somerville
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Legendary Aardvark Jazz Orchestra to Perform April 29 at MIT Cambridge, Premieres by Mark Harvey

Mark Harvey and his Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, will perform Democratic Vistas?, celebrating Boston Jazz Week with premieres of Harvey's Main Man (for Fred Taylor), Studio Four (for Steve Schwartz), Swamp-a-Rama, Fake News Blewz, Waltz of the Oligarchs
 
 
Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, Mark Harvey Director, photo Kate Matson
Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, Mark Harvey Director, photo Kate Matson
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mark Harvey
* Aardvark Jazz Orchestra
* Duke Ellington

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Somerville - Massachusetts - US

SOMERVILLE, Mass. - April 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra will continue its historic 44th season with a show on MIT's mainstage, Kresge Auditorium, Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm, free admission, sponsored by MIT Music and Theater Arts. Information: 617 776 8778.  Aadvark has been called "stunningly beautiful" (New York City Jazz Record) and hailed for "expansive harmony, brilliant music... discipline, openness, and freedom" (CultureJazz.Fr - France).

The April 29 concert, called Democratic Vistas?, will celebrate Duke Ellington's birthday (April 29, 1899) by honoring his tradition of "social significance" compositions.   Works by Mark Harvey in this vein will include Boston Boy (for the late Nat Hentoff), the premiere of Main Man for noted impresario Fred Taylor, and first performances of contemporary tone-parallels such as Fake News Blewz, Swamp-a-Rama, and Waltz of the Oligarchs.   In addition, the band will perform the premiere of Harvey's piece Studio Four in honor of the late Steve Schwartz, beloved radio host of WGBH Jazz from Studio Four.  Also on the program:  a reading from Walt Whitman's Democratic Vistas, and a performance of Harvey's No Walls, an anthem of hope and inclusivity. The April 29 event is part of Jazz Boston's Jazz Week, with this year's theme of Thank You Fred Taylor.

Visit Aardvark at http://www.aardvarkjazz.com and http://www.americasmusicworks.com/aardvark-jazz-orchestra...

The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, founded in 1973 and now celebrating its 44th season, is one of the longest continuously operating large jazz ensembles in the world. The orchestra has premiered more than 175 works and appears on 14 CDs, including 8 on the Leo Records label.  Guest artists have included luminaries Sheila Jordan, Jaki Byard, Jimmy Giuffre, Geri Allen, Dominique Eade, Vinny Golia, Robert Honeysucker, Rajesh Mehta, Lewis Porter, Matt Savage, and Walter Thompson.

Aardvark is: Arni Cheatham, Peter Bloom, Phil Scarff, Chris Rakowski, Dan Zupan/saxes and woodwinds; K.C. Dunbar, Jeanne Snodgrass/trumpets; Bob Pilkington, Jay Keyser/trombones; Jeff Marsanskis, Bill Lowe/bass trombones, tuba; Richard Nelson/guitar; John Funkhouser/string bass; Harry Wellott/drums; Jerry Edwards and Grace Hughes, vocalists; Mark Harvey/trumpet, music director.

Americas Musicworks, management for The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, Rebecca DeLamotte, telephone:   617 776 8778, email:  delamotte-amw at comcast dot net

Contact
Rebecca DeLamotte
6177768778
delamotte-amw@comcast.net
End
Source:
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Mark Harvey, Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, Duke Ellington
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Somerville - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Americas Musicworks News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share