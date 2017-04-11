ENERI Announces "18" - 2017 Commemorative Bookmark Release/Golf Outing 5/1/17

Spread the Word

-- ENERI Announces "18" - 2017 Commemorative Bookmark Release - May 1st Video Version Release, Pre-Golf Outing Lunch and Golf OutingCONTACT: info@enericom.netChicago, IL - - ENERI Communications is thrilled to announce "18," the ENERI 2017 Commemorative Bookmark. ENERI proudly unveils the latest issue in its popular bookmark series, at its 2017 Commemorative Bookmark Release Ceremony and Golf Outing on May 1, 2017 in Buffalo Grove, Illinois."18," marks the 18th Anniversary of the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Commemorative Bookmark project. Twelve bookmarks were released under OCA-Chicago;and five by ENERI. The project is now turning 18, an adult! With that, it is segueing into a mainstream theme, after 17 years of Asian Pacific American ones."18" features a commissioned digital illustration by Chicago artist/author Rich Lo, which celebrates fun and the sport of GOLF! Rich Lo was the artist for the ENERI 2013 Asian Pacific Heritage Month Commemorative Bookmark, "Legal Eagles," featuring The Goddess of Justice. For more information about Rich Lo works, please visit the website www.artclicker.com .The video version of the Bookmark "18" features the release of "Serenity Etude," an original music composition by Chicago pianist and portrait painter Cleofe Guangko Casambre, M.D. For more information about Cleofe Guangko Casambre's music or paintings, please visit the website www.cleofeguangkocasambremd.com .#ENERIChicago #ENERIBookmark #18 #FUN #GOLF #RichLo #CleofeGuangkoCasambreMDSCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIESVideo Version of the ENERI Bookmark "18" ReleaseMONDAY, May 1, 2017, 6 a.m. CST/7 a.m. ETOn the enericom YouTube channel and the World Wide Web11:30 a.m.Bookmark Release Pre-Golf Outing LunchNon-Golfers Welcome!Countyline Tavern, 800 West Lake Cook Road, Buffalo Grove, IllinoisBYO; regular lunch menu available for purchase.1 p.m. Golf Outing, Buffalo Grove Golf Club, 48 Raupp Blvd., Buffalo Grove, IllinoisGolf $41 Per Person for 18 Holes; $19 Each for 9 Holes; Includes Cart.(Organizer reserves the right to charge a cancellation fee in the case of last-minute changes.)RSVP rsvp@enericom.net by Tuesday, April 25, 2017*www.eneri5117.eventbrite.comINFO:rsvp@enericom.netwww.enericom.netPlease indicate the names in your foursome, how many holes you will be playing and those that will be joining for lunch.There is a driving range on site.*ENERI Gift Prize Bag for All Registered Attendees!Order your bookmarks now, while supplies last! Please e-mail info@enericom.net with your name, address and e-mail.Media requests and requests for images may be sent to info@enericom.net .- 30 -