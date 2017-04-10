 
Industry News





Volume SEO Announcing Partnership With BlazingDB

Blazing DB a High Performance GPU Database Company Experiencing Rapid Growth Partners With Austin SEO Company Volume SEO for Maximum Growth
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - April 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Volume SEO, an Austin search engine optimization company, is partnering with fast growing high performance GPU database provider BlazingDB. As BlazingDB returned from TechCrunch Disrupt SF in San Francisco, they immediately hit the ground running. Onboarding new staff and growing their team by 50% while also forming a partnership with Volume SEO to increase their online visibility primarily in search engines.

BlazingDB is helping data driven organizations manage big data with their high performance database solution. BlazingDB enables organizations to analyze massive data sets in real time with a next generation, high performance database. Where companies might run SQL queries that take hours, or even days, on their current tools, BlazingDB can manipulate massive datasets in a matter of seconds or minutes.

CEO of BlazingDB, Rodrigo Aramburu, had this to say about current big data tools, "Globally, we've  been building software expecting computers to double in speed every two years, that is no longer happening. So if data growth is accelerating, and processor improvement is decelerating something has to give. At BlazingDB we  use common, yet specialized processors, graphics processors (GPUs). And since these processors have thousands of independent processors, we perform massively parallel processing across those thousands of cores."

BlazingDB is a rapidly growing startup company that is prepared to solve your big data problems.

• BlazingDB recently launched a free for life community edition of their GPU database.
• BlazingDB recently presented their high performance GPU database in the finals at TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield.
• BlazingDB recently grew their team by 50% and is investing in future growth.
• BlazingDB has 12 cluster pilots underway, 6 of which are at Fortune 100 companies.
• BlazingDB recently launched the first production server for customer OneModel, a workforce analytics company that broke Amazon's Redshift.

BlazingDB is helping organizations save huge amounts of time and money spent on big data databases.

About BlazingDB: BlazingDB is a high performance SQL database able to handle petabyte scale solving big data problems for large organizations. It is a GPU database that runs on video graphics cards and can be scaled to handle any amount of data. Through BlazingDB's recent investments in growing their team and partnering with Volume SEO (http://volumeseo.com/), the company is expected to see its highest growth yet in 2017.

Contact
Keller Tiemann
Volume SEO
***@volumeseo.com
