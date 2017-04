Trans Author Toni Newman Speaking at UC-Davis Blaq-Out Conference on Saturday, April 22

Trans author Toni Newman will be speaking at UC-Davis Blaq-OUT Conference on the topic of Trans Women of Color in the Workforce.

-- "This Blaq Talk discusses trans women of color in the workforce and getting job stability. It will focus on manuevering the workplace as a trans woman of color and adapting in the business world. Toni is the Director of Development for Maitri Compassionate Care (a state residential care facility) caring for the poor/homeless with advanced HIV/AIDS.She is the author of I Rise ( http://www.tonidnewman.com ) and Executive Producer of Heart of a Woman Short Film ( http://www.heartofawomanfilm.com ) being shown at German Transgender Film Festival and member of the The LGBTQ Tour of Color kicking off in Memphis in June.The LGBTQ Tour of Color features Authors A.D. Burks, Craig Stewart, Toni Newman and Victor Yates."Toni is graduate of Wake Forest University and holds MBA and Masters of Science in Law. She is currently enrolled in JD program. To get Toni Newman to speak at your event, please contact spiproductions@yahoo.com.