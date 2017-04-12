 
Industry News





BreezPro Fidget Spinner Grand Opening Sale Ending Soon

 
 
From $24.99 to &16.92! Get your BreezPro Fidget Spinner today!
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- G&H Global LLC, the company behind various well-loved brands, has recently launched another exciting product with the new BreezPro Fidget Spinner. "It is an amazing feeling that we are finally able to share this toy, this tool, to everyone" the company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, said during a brief conference. He also added "and we are calling out to adults, kids, mothers, wives, husbands, fathers, friends and family to try it and experience the wonders of it. Especially now that we are offering it in a much cheaper price!"

Introduced in colors of black and white, with extra pair of caps and a stylish protective tin can, the BreezPro has a listing price of $24.99. It is equipped with the only the highest quality Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) hybrid ceramic bearing which gives it a super speed, smoother and longer spin time compared to most fidget spinners available in the market today. It is made with a solid ABS plastic frame, giving it a finer finish and a comfortable feel in the hands. Guaranteed silent, durable, convenient, and effective in relieving stress and enhancing focus, this sensory-motor toy is fast becoming a necessity.

In addition, the tri-spinner has an average spin time of 2 minutes and can even last up to 3 minutes depending on the power used. Several studies have also proven its capability to enhance the performance of individuals with ADD, ADHD and Autism. And, for a limited time, customer's may purchase this fidget toy (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBB98WK) for only $16.92.

"It is our means to welcome everyone into trying out the new BreezPro Fidget Spinner (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XB9CMRH)" Huston said regarding their company's Grand Opening Sale. And he was quick to remind "but unfortunately, it does not last forever." The said sale is set to end on April 30, 2017 and customers are invited to take the opportunity before it's too late.

"There is no better deal than what we are offering today" Huston was quoted saying. "So hurry!"

