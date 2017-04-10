New collection Combed by Crows, poems by Dennis Camire

A celebration of beauty in a broken world, how it can be found in unusual places and in language, or in the simple objects in our lives. Verse that speaks to the complex human experience both dark and light.

-- What do you think of when given the image of a sky full of crows? A no fly zone, road kill, the motion of wings made of feathers, the scene from a movie? Perhaps it is a metaphor for the day dreams of a mother with a handicapped child. The verse of Dennis Camire stays away from obvious images and delves into complex impressions, living contradictions of imagination and nature surrounding the human condition.Dennis Camire currently teaches college writing and creative writing at Central Maine Community College and at White Mountains College. Additionally, he's on the board of Maine Poetry Central which curates The Portland Poet Laureate Project and the poetry series, In Verse: Maine Places and People, which appears in The Sun Journal Sunday Edition. His last book, Stone By Stone: Poems about the Art of Dry Stone Walling, was published by Finishing Line Press. He lives in an A-frame in West Paris, Maine.Praise for Combed by Crows from Betsy Sholl, a former Maine Poet LaureateTo apply Dennis Camire's own words to himself, he is indeed a "birder of words" working at "altruism's altitude." If all poetry implies a vision, what the poems insee is how important beauty is in a broken world—beauty and compassion—how they can be found almost anywhere, in the autistic boy trying to get a date, in giant pumpkins and lowly earthworms, in our language itself, from the letters of the alphabet to the many names of fishing lures. Camire sees and celebrates it all, not denying our wounds, but finding in them the source of love. These poems become models of attention and curiosity, gratitude and a full-hearted embrace of experience. The images are vivid and compelling, the syntax becomes a river, carrying us through an amazing series of verbal rapids without once tipping us over. I love this book. It's like the donated organs described in one poem, giving our tired cynical minds a transplant of marvel and wonder.—Betsy Sholl, Former Maine Poet LaureatePraise from Jeanine HathawayThe most striking aspect of Dennis Camire's poems is how they recalibrate our lens on the familiar. They celebrate poignant moments when honest curiosity allows a reader to assume an unfamiliar point of view. Like the widow feeding seagulls, one can "feed with like greed on all the grace" in these swooping poems, and be consoled on the way "through grief 's coastal gales." If we need reason for awe, read "The Song of Our Cells": our most basic rejuvenation is cause for amazement.Camire's poems show us by example that abstraction and transcendence are not required to practice presence. The poems reflect on plain moments observed with gentle humor while buying groceries, gardening, repairing a stone wall, fishing for trout. Such moments are not abstractions. They reveal that what might seem banal is layered and often cause for solace. Like St. Augustine, Dennis reminds us over and over that "love draws us to the things of this world." And what a lovable world his is.—Jeanine Hathaway, Vassar Miller Prize, 2001,