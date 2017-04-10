Southwest Florida Consultant Achieves International Nonprofit Training Designation

Spread the Word

-- Tracy Vanderneck, owner and President of Phil-Com, a company that delivers training and consulting services to nonprofit organizations around the U.S., earned thedesignation from the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) in March. The designation is earned after completion of AFP's Faculty Training Academy. Master Trainers are authorized to deliver AFP-developed training as well as facilitate study courses for the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) exam."Phil-Com is dedicated to helping development professionals to plan and successfully raise funds using a variety of fundraising methods," said Vanderneck. "We also work with Boards of Directors to better understand and execute their governance and fundraising roles at nonprofit organizations."Vanderneck has over 20 years of experience in fundraising, sales, and business development. She holds a Master of Science in Management with a concentration in Nonprofit Leadership (MSM-NPL), a graduate Certificate in Teaching and Learning (CTL), and is a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE). She delivers custom training to a variety of nonprofit organizations;now as an AFP Master Trainer she is authorized to deliver AFP's catalog of courses.There are fewer than 300 AFP Master Trainers Worldwide, and Vanderneck is one of a small number based in Florida.Phil-Com is a training and consulting company that delivers services to nonprofit organizationsand small businesses. We help nonprofits strengthen their fundraising and governance, working with them in areas such as strategic development planning and implementation, storytelling and donor communications, and grant research and writing. ​Phil-Com also works with nonprofits and small businesses on press and community relations, social media, web content, and more.Since 1960, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) has inspired global change and supported efforts that generated over $1 trillion. AFP's nearly 30,000 individual and organizational members raise over $100 billion annually, equivalent to one-third of all charitable giving in North America and millions more around the world.