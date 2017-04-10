News By Tag
The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter Discusses If You Can Get Out Of Jail Following An Arrest
Many people ask attorney Wayne Richter whether they will get out of jail following an arrest. Unless you are being charged with a crime of violence, capital crime, or crime punishable by life in jail, you will most likely be able to get out following your arrest (by predetermined bond). If your case does involve the aforementioned, you will need to appear before a judge.
Each individual criminal case has its own set of circumstances, and it is crucial to have an attorney who understands the many laws and procedural rules that are presented in every case. With everything on the line, your most important decision may end up coming down to the counsel that you select to defend your freedoms. Contact The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, today, and get started with your free initial consultation.
For more information visit http://www.richterlawpa.com or call (561) 820-4851.
