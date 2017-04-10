News By Tag
Alliance Roof Coatings Joins Crossco Roof Coatings to Offer a Premium Roof Restoration System
Alliance Roof Coatings has been an industry leader in the application of roof coatings since 1992. The company enjoys an outstanding record serving the residential, commercial and industrial markets. Their roof coating system will immediately stop all leaks, extend the roof life and promote energy-efficiency. Because Alliance is also Sales Representatives of Crossco, the company is able to extend 100% long term labor and material leak free warranties. We are pleased and excited to join Crossco as Applicators, Dealers and Sales Representatives of their roof coating systems.
Alliance Roof Coatings and its parent company Alliance Painting Company, have satisfied the building maintenance needs of Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, small/medium sized businesses, churches and homeowners throughout the country for nearly 50 years. They can be reached at (312)203-6115 or at www.AllianceRoofCoatings.info.
