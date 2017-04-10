 
News By Tag
* Roof Coatings Chicago
* Flat Roof Restoration Chicago
* Metal Roof Restoration Chicago
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
16151413121110


Alliance Roof Coatings Joins Crossco Roof Coatings to Offer a Premium Roof Restoration System

 
CHICAGO - April 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Crossco Roof Coatings have successfully been in use for decades protecting properties in the world's harshest environments. Crossco offers a full line of roof coatings specifically designed to restore flat, metal, rubber and asphalt roofs. The unique formulated technology delivers the strongest, most flexible seamless finish for all climates. Businesses and homeowners throughout the world have extended the life of their roof and protected it from the elements with Crossco roofing products. In addition, property owners are generating real energy savings and have increased the value of their asset. Crossco is offering its products to Alliance at wholesale cost and the savings will be passed on to property owners.

Alliance Roof Coatings has been an industry leader in the application of roof coatings since 1992. The company enjoys an outstanding record serving the residential, commercial and industrial markets. Their roof coating system will immediately stop all leaks, extend the roof life and promote energy-efficiency. Because Alliance is also Sales Representatives of Crossco, the company is able to extend 100% long term labor and material leak free warranties. We are pleased and excited to join Crossco as Applicators, Dealers and Sales Representatives of their roof coating systems.

Alliance Roof Coatings and its parent company Alliance Painting Company, have satisfied the building maintenance needs of Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, small/medium sized businesses, churches and homeowners throughout the country for nearly 50 years. They can be reached at (312)203-6115 or at www.AllianceRoofCoatings.info.

Contact
Alliance Roof Coatings
allianceroofcoatings@gmail.com
End
Alliance Roof Coatings News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share