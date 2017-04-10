News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A comprehensive review of small pension plans in the US
Read the report here to know which state has the most companies sponsoring pension plans or which business entity has the highest number of pension plans.
The annual returns of pension plans are made publicly available by the Department of Labor. The size of the size of the entire data set and the complexity of piecing together the information make aggregating this data extremely challenging. Using advanced tools and data techniques, Pension Deductions was able to gain interesting insights from the Form 5500 filings.
Pension Deductions is an independent entity which makes retirement plans accessible to business owners at the click of a button. Our goal is to create a seamless process to install a new pension plan while reducing the over head for the business.Please reach out to us at info@pensiondeductions.com if you have any questions or comments.
http://www.pensiondeductions.com/
http://www.pensiondeductions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse