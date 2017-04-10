News By Tag
CENTURY 21 Commonwealth ranked among top residential real estate firms nationally
2017 REAL Trends 500 ranks performance of residential real estate firms nationally and has done so for 30 years.
This listing encompasses residential real estate brokerage firms from across the United States, ranked by volume sold, as well as other criteria. While CENTURY 21 Commonwealth consistently scores among the top performers in the CENTURY 21 family nationally, this listing ranks volume of the top 500 performers in the country, among all of the major real estate firms.
The REAL Trends 500, now in its 30th year, is recognized as the leader in ranking the performance of residential real estate services firms. The REAL Trends 500 realty firms outperformed the market compared against results reported by the National Association of Realtors® and the National Association of Home Builders. Results published by REAL Trends 500 are independently verified, making it a leader and a trusted source on the rankings of firms. REAL Trends 500 continues to rank firms first by closed transaction sides then by sales volume.
In 2016, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth had its best year yet, with sales of $1.4 billion, and over 3000 transactions. It is the #1 CENTURY 21 franchise in New England and within the top 10 in the United States. The company added 142 new agents in 2016.
George Patsio, Founding Partner of CENTURY 21 Commonwealth, said, "We are proud to be recognized on this highly respected industry list, it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees and agents." He added, "We had a great year in 2016 and continue to build on this momentum in 2017."
About CENTURY 21 Commonwealth
Established in 2006, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is a powerful resource for people seeking to buy or sell a home in eastern Massachusetts. The agency is at the forefront of the residential real estate brokerage through its uncommon commitment to its sales team with innovative marketing programs, cutting edge technology, and top-notch support systems. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is dedicated to fostering passion, providing expertise and demonstrating integrity to all of their clients, agents and staff. In 2016, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's sales grossed over $1.4 billion in volume sold and ranks #1 in New England among CENTURY 21 franchises. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth employs over 450 agents, and 21 locations in addition to a Regional Support Center in Natick, MA. For more information, please visit http://commonmoves.com or call (508) 810-0700.
