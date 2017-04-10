 
Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
16151413121110


IEQ in Occupied Buildings Undergoing Construction Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - April 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses how construction activities in an occupied home or building can lead to a wide range of indoor environmental quality (IEQ) concerns and even potential health issues.

"Construction and renovation projects can adversely affect building occupants in numerous ways, including the release of airborne particulates, biological contaminants and gases," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "Even issues associated with noise and vibrations or changes to the HVAC system or lighting can cause problems for people living, working or going school in a building undergoing construction activities."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/jlprrODJSbA



To examine more than 495 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,078,000 times or to join more than 2,625 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

