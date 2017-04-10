News By Tag
Macedonia Baptist Church Supports Academic Excellence with Scholarship Gala Event
Capital Region Fundraiser Provides Assistance to Students Beyond High School
The evening begins at 5:00pm with a reception followed by the dinner program at 6:00pm. The keynote speaker for the Gala will be Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins, eleventh President of West Virginia State University, which was founded as a historically black public university. Dr. Jenkins is an established higher education leader committed to advocating for students and creating higher education opportunities for all students, especially under-represented groups.
Proceeds from the Gala will support the following higher education scholarships and awards:
- The Macedonia Merit Scholarship (non-renewable)
- Historically Black Colleges and Universities Award (HBCU) provides up to $4,000 over the course of four years for Macedonia's active youth members who attend an HBCU institution upon graduating from high school; and
- The Macedonia Higher Education Assistance Award provides $250 for the fall and spring semesters to Macedonia's active youth members that attend a two-year or four-year college/university, or a trade/vocational school upon graduating from high school. The maximum award is $2,000 over the course of four years to assist students with purchasing books for their classes.
Through the Scholarship Fund, over $133,000 in financial support has been provided to more than 100 students. In addition to monetary support, the Scholarship Ministry provides students with assistance and guidance in preparing for college; identifying educational opportunities and financial resources; while most importantly, encouraging each student's spiritual development. The Fund's core mission is that they collectively do their part in helping to build strong and vibrant communities.
For Tickets:
Honorary Committee membership is $135.00 per person and individual tickets are $70.00. Additional tickets can be purchased by contacting Macedonia Baptist Church at (518) 489-4370 or by e-mail at: churchclerk@
About Macedonia Baptist Church:
Macedonia Baptist Church was established in 1930 and is led by Reverend Leonard D. Comithier, Jr. The church's vision includes spiritual development, educational opportunity, outreach, and economic development. Macedonia Baptist Church is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization. To find out more about Macedonia Baptist Church, visit www.macedoniaofalbany.org.
Contact
Joan Mitchell
Desmond Gordon
518-489-4370
***@macedoniaofalbany.org
