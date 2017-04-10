News By Tag
An All-White Kitchen is Beautiful not Boring
Choosing the white color for the entire kitchen area is not a dull and boring idea. You can make the kitchen look cheerful with the right accessories. Give texture to the space by choosing wooden kitchen island and beautiful succulent plants.
Why an All-White Kitchen is the Best Option for you?
• A Timeless Choice
When you are interested in a long-term kitchen makeover, white color stands out as the best option. It is because white is a universal color and it goes well with every type of kitchen style such as country, vintage, modern, etc. White color makes it easy for you to add other colors to the theme. Yellow cabinets, blue backsplash or a black countertop – white color complements everything.
• A Perfect Illusion
If the cooking area in your home is small, you can make it look bigger than before with a splash of white color. It will make the room feel airy and give you a chance to make the kitchen more inviting and beautiful. When you want to create the illusion of space, ask the painter to use white for cabinets, countertops, walls and other surfaces as well.
• All-White Kitchen is not All-Boring
An all-white kitchen doesn't have to be sterile like a hospital room. It can be stylish, sophisticated and beautiful. Add texture to the kitchen and give it a character. You can opt for rough beams, wooden counters, tiled backsplash and quirky storage baskets. Here are a few other ways of creating a cheerful all-white kitchen:
• You can paint the kitchen window or the kitchen island in a bright color to make the area look cheerful.
• Accessorize the kitchen space with your favorite cookbooks, unique succulent plants and colored utensils.
• Glass door for the cabinets can add texture to the space.
• Use dramatic lighting fixtures to perk up the room.
Don't think that choosing the white color can make your kitchen boring. An all-white kitchen can look beautiful and inviting with the help of an experienced painter. And, do not forget to add texture and dimension to the kitchen space because it will make all the difference.
