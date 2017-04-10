UK Conveyancing Quotes Comparison Service

Find a UK Property Solicitor to manage your sale, purchase or remortgage

--How do Homebuyers know where to start and what is required to make their move really happen?A happy move, first purchase, is when a plan was formulated, probably using a moving property checklist, costs calculated for each important stage with key professionals at the ready and a budget formulated.Working to a budget and knowing who to use and when, makes such a difference to home movers. The online property portals that know the area, market a property well and provide choice are ideal for novice moversSo whats new?We Help You Too Ltd has launched in conjunction with Onesearch Direct and Northcott Beaton, a Homebuyers flexible friend. Solicitors have been under strict time constraints to get to exchange of contracts without delay. Pressure is applied from all parties involved, especially the Homebuyer.Then all of a sudden the Solicitor asks the key question to the Homebuyer.Do you have Building Insurance in place, as it is a Lender requirement that the Buyer has insurance on exchange of contracts?This question is often asked late in the day because so many properties fail to exchange, maybe the seller has accepted a higher offer. The process is long winded and the Homebuyer is nervous about committing to a new House Insurance or worried that their current House Insurance will not cover a second home unless more money is spent.A simple solution is the all new innovativewhich provides building insurance cover between exchange of contracts and completion for up to 28 days. This inexpensive policy helps everyone.It is afor all parties.The Homebuyer needn't worry about when the exchange date is, as it works with a flexible start date. The policy becomes in force on the day of exchange, ensuringare made.The Solicitor knows with certainty that they have building insurance in place and that once exchanged the Homebuyer has breathing space to source the best insurance for their needs.The Insurance company has less insurances cancelled.The lender gets what they want, cover on exchange of contracts.We Help You Too Ltd that manages the national Homebuyer Conveyancing panel already provides Homebuyers with the conveyancing quotes comparison tools to search the conveyancing market by price, location and by Mortgage Lender without asking for any personal details.When the Homebuyer Solicitor is instructed, the Homebuyer can decide to move forward with the Flexi Smart Contingency House Insurance. Their Solicitor can conveniently order the policy via their Onesearch Direct ordering portal.Ref