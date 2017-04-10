New Asst. Director of Sales At Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has appointed Azel Casianan as the new Assistant Director of Sales.

-- Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has appointed Azel Casianan as the new Assistant Director of Sales. Azel has more than 10 years of experience in the hospitality field. During her career, she has worked with many renowned international hotels such as Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, Accor Hotels & Starwood Hotels.In her new role, Azel will mainly be in-charge of strengthening business ties with the existing clients, as well as generating leads for new accounts. She will also assist the Director of Sales & Marketing in carrying out the various sales activities to maximise business opportunities and revenue for the property.Binu Varghese, Director of Sales & Marketing, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said: "We are delighted to welcome Azel to our growing team and are confident she will contribute to our success."The award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located just few minutes away from the Dubai International Airport, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq ft space, 5 meeting rooms and 2 boardrooms with high-end facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool and fully-equipped fitness centre.