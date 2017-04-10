City Mall Opens the New Expansion

Amman, Jordan (April 2017) - City Mall, the city's favourite, announced the opening of the new expansion in the banks and services area

Picture1

End

--City Mall, the city's favourite, announced the opening of the new expansion in the banks and services area, which includes a number of new stores.This new step comes in line with City Mall's strategy to constantly enhance the mall and its facilities to meet all the customers' needs; offering them the best shopping experience.A number of new stores are taking place in the new expansion, including: Hair Inc. Beauty salon, offering a range of beauty services and hair care treatments, Occasions for gifts & flowers, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Details barber shop, Cool Cuts kids salon, Dr. Nutrition center and BioLab laboratories. In addition to the new stores, Orange Jordan, Arab Bank, Jordan Kuwait Bank will move to bigger spaces in the expansion.Commenting on opening the new expansion, Mrs. Maram Enaya, Commercial Manager at City Mall, said: "In the past decade, we at City Mall have worked continuously on developing and enhancing our offered services to meet the customers' needs and expectations. Today, this new step solidifies our commitment towards our customers in offering them the best services and amenities to enrich their unique shopping experience and to continue City Mall's legacy as the city's favourite shopping destination."