2017 Presidents Lifetime Achievement Awards in Peoria Illinois and greater Chicago area
The Presidents Lifetime Achievement Service Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a citizen for their contribution to our nation.
Now, more than ever, our country relies on volunteers investing their time and talent to resolve the most pressing issues of our times, and Americans of all ages are responding to this call to service.
The President's Volunteer Service Award recognizes, celebrates and holds up as role models Americans making a positive impact as engaged and deeply committed volunteers. The Award enables community organizations–
In 2003, the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation launched the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2003 to recognize the importance of volunteers to America's strength and national identity, and furthermore, to honor the deeply invested volunteers whose service is multiplied through the inspiration they give others.
Today, the program continues as an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service (http://www.pointsoflight.org/?
Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards states "It is an honor to recognize these outstanding servants of humanity. They have dedicated their lives to help individuals and their communities succeed in some very challenging situations."
The honorees are:
Preston Jackson
Loraine E. Bryson
Pam Adams
Rev. Devroe Hubbard
Diane Childress-Hines
Deacon Charles Hines
Bishop Leroy Smith, Jr.
Sharon Samuels Reed
Gary Moore
Councilwomen Denise Moore
State Representative Jehon Gordon Booth
State Senator David Koehler
Mayor Jim Artis
Officer Daniel Duncan
Attorney Ruth Waller
Carla Brinkoetter
Melody Hulett
Overseer Thomas Walker
Margret Walker
Linda Edwards
Mary Smith Moore
Lorena Douglas
Lisa Johnson
Bishop Timothy McGee
Pastor Bernadine McGee
Marjorie Rogers Slagle
Dr. Tina Depree
Dr. Frederick Ware-Newsome
Lakita Garth Wright
Carl Jeffery Wright
Pastor John Hannah
Bishop Corlis Moody
George Mamo
Kristina Nicole King
Debra Renee Hanna
DeShawn Moore
Pastor David Moore
For more information, please call Dr. Pauline Key or Kimberlie Neal at 404.781.6667.
Kingdom Awards
Dr. Pauline Key
***@yahoo.com
